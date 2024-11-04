Accredited Solutions, Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition of GlobeTopper, a $37M Revenue Platform Acquisition to Anchor Fintech Strategy

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ASII) ("Accredited Solutions" or the "Company"), the parent company of Diamond Creek Water, today announced the acquisition of GlobeTopper, a leading B2B digital payments platform specializing in global e-gift card distribution. The acquisition, which brings $37 million in projected annual revenue, marks the first step in Accredited Solutions' strategy to build a comprehensive telecom-fintech ecosystem through strategic acquisitions and technological integration.

GlobeTopper's established platform, which serves over 2,700 brands across 65+ countries, will serve as the foundation for Accredited Solutions' vision to create a transformative integrated platform at the intersection of telecommunications and financial technology. The company's robust API infrastructure and global distribution capabilities provide an ideal launching pad for future acquisitions in both the telecom and fintech sectors.

"The acquisition of GlobeTopper represents more than just adding a successful digital payments business to our portfolio – it's about creating a platform that will drive the future convergence of telecom and financial services," said Eduardo Brito, CEO of Accredited Solutions, Inc. "GlobeTopper's technological capabilities, global reach, and strong revenue base provide us with the ideal foundation to execute our vision of building a comprehensive telecom-fintech ecosystem through strategic acquisitions and innovations."

Craig Span, CEO of GlobeTopper, who will continue leading the platform's operations, commented: "Joining Accredited Solutions opens exciting new possibilities for GlobeTopper's growth and evolution. Our robust API infrastructure and extensive brand relationships, combined with ASII's strategic vision and resources, will allow us to accelerate innovation and expand our service offerings. We're excited to serve as the cornerstone for building a leading integrated telecom-fintech platform."

Strategic Benefits of the Acquisition

Platform for Growth: GlobeTopper's established infrastructure provides a strong foundation for future telecom and fintech acquisitions

Global Reach: Immediate access to operations in 65+ countries and relationships with over 2,700 brands

Technical Infrastructure: Advanced API capabilities enable seamless integration of future acquisitions and new services

Revenue Base: Projected $37 million in annual revenue provides strong financial foundation

Innovation Potential: Opportunities to leverage blockchain and cryptocurrency capabilities for next-generation payment solutions



About GlobeTopper

GlobeTopper is a global B2B digital payments platform specializing in e-gift card distribution and management. The company's extensive catalog, advanced API infrastructure, and 24/7 customer support have established it as a leader in the digital payments space. GlobeTopper's platform supports multiple currencies, including USDC stablecoin, positioning it at the forefront of digital payment innovation.

About Accredited Solutions, Inc.

Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ASII) is a technology-focused holding company committed to building a comprehensive telecom-fintech ecosystem through strategic acquisitions and technological innovation. The company focuses on identifying and integrating high-potential companies in the telecommunications and financial technology sectors to create superior value for customers and shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business, based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

