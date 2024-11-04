Scorpius Holdings Announces Collaboration with Celltheon Corporation, a U.S.-Based Cell Line Development Company; First Client Signed Under New Partnership Agreement

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpius Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: SCPX) (“Scorpius” or “the Company”), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO"), today announced a partnership with Celltheon Corporation to provide cell line development services to clients using Celltheon’s proprietary GOLDILOCKS™ transposase-based platform.

This collaboration enables clients to integrate with Scorpius’ program management team and quality system while preparing to transfer a research cell bank (RCB) to the Company’s facilities in San Antonio, TX, for further biomanufacturing work. In addition to full-scale cell line development services, Celltheon offers Scorpius clients services in antibody discovery, variant screening and development, and comparability studies. The first client signed under this partnership aims to scale up to GMP manufacturing with Scorpius.

Jeff Wolf, CEO of Scorpius, commented, “We are excited to collaborate with Celltheon, a partner that shares Scorpius’ mission to deliver responsive, high-quality, flexible services to early-stage biotechs and academic researchers. This partnership allows our clients to secure their supply chain and intellectual property by working with Celltheon, a California-based company, and then transferring their high-expressing, stable cell line to our state-of-the-art GMP facility in Texas to continue manufacturing.”

“We look forward to helping Scorpius clients overcome their early development challenges so they can seamlessly move to GMP activity. Together, Celltheon and Scorpius are committed to ensuring that the next generation of biotherapeutics get to patients faster and more affordably,” added Divya Goel, VP of Business Development and Board Member at Celltheon.

Celltheon

Celltheon develops leading edge technologies and innovative solutions for the next generation of biotherapeutics. Celltheon offers platformed and custom end-to-end solutions for drug developability, cell line development, and process development to its clients, to bridge the gap between early drug development and manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.celltheon.com.

Scorpius Holdings, Inc.

Scorpius Holdings, Inc. is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array of analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, TX. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit www.scorpiusbiologics.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements such as collaboration enabling clients to integrate with Scorpius’ program management team and quality system while preparing to transfer a research cell bank (RCB) to the Scorpius facilities in San Antonio, TX, for further biomanufacturing work; the partnership allowing Scorpius clients to secure their supply chain and intellectual property by working with Celltheon and then transferring their high-expressing, stable cell line to the Scorpius state-of-the-art GMP facility in Texas to continue manufacturing; delivering responsive, high-quality, flexible services to early-stage biotechs and academic researchers; helping Scorpius clients overcome their early development challenges so they can seamlessly move to GMP activity and ensuring that the next generation of biotherapeutics get to patients faster and more affordably Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability of the Company to derive the anticipated benefits from the partnership including expanding the services to be provided; the Company’s ability to expand its large molecule biomanufacturing CDMO services, attract new customers, profit from its pipeline and continue to grow revenue; the ability to capture a meaningful market share; the ability to generate meaningful cash flow and become cash flow positive; the Company’s financing needs, its cash balance being sufficient to sustain operations and its ability to raise capital when needed, the Company’s ability to leverage fixed costs and achieve long-term profitability; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to the Company’s ability to successfully promote its services and compete as a pure- play CDMO, and other factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Qs and any other filings the Company makes with the SEC. The information in this presentation is provided only as of the date presented, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

