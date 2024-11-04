Alumis to Participate in Guggenheim's Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alumis Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral therapies using a precision approach to optimize clinical outcomes and significantly improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Martin Babler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alumis, will participate in a fireside chat at Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 2:00 pm ET in Boston, MA.

A live webcast will be available on the Alumis website in the "Investors" section under the “Events” page. A replay of the conference webcast will be archived on the company's website for 90 days.

About Alumis

Alumis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral therapies using a precision approach to optimize clinical outcomes and significantly improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Leveraging its proprietary precision data analytics platform, Alumis is building a pipeline of molecules with the potential to address a broad range of immune-mediated diseases as monotherapy or combination therapies. Alumis’ most advanced product candidate, ESK-001, is an oral, highly selective, small molecule, allosteric inhibitor of tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) that is currently being evaluated for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Alumis is also developing A-005, a CNS-penetrant, allosteric TYK2 inhibitor for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. Beyond TYK2, Alumis’ proprietary precision data analytics platform and drug discovery expertise have led to the identification of additional preclinical programs that exemplify its precision approach. Incubated by Foresite Labs and led by a team of industry veterans experienced in small-molecule compound drug development for immune-mediated diseases, Alumis is pioneering a precision approach to drug development to potentially produce the next generation of treatment to address immune dysfunction. For more information, visit www.alumis.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements regarding Alumis’ participation at upcoming conferences. Alumis explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

