180 Degree Capital Corp. Notes Average Discount of Net Asset Value Per Share to Stock Price for Tenth Month of Initial Measurement Period of Its Discount Management Program

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (“180 Degree Capital”) (NASDAQ: TURN), noted today that the average discount between its estimated daily net asset value per share (“NAV”) and its daily closing stock price during October 2024 and year-to-date through the end of October 2024, were approximately 20% and 20%, respectively.1 This discount was approximately 15% on October 30, 2024.

As previously disclosed in a press release on November 13, 2023, 180 Degree Capital’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has set two measurement periods of 1) January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024, and 2) January 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025, in which it will evaluate the average discount between TURN’s estimated daily NAV and its closing stock price pursuant to a Discount Management Program. Should TURN’s common stock trade at an average daily discount to NAV of more than 12% during either of these measurement periods, the Board will consider all available options at the end of each measurement period including, but not limited to, a significant expansion of 180 Degree Capital’s current stock buyback program of up to $5 million, cash distributions reflecting a return of capital to shareholders, a tender offer, or other strategic options. We currently believe that any option selected by the Board will be chosen carefully to not jeopardize the long-term potential of TURN to create value by requiring the monetization of a significant portion of TURN’s portfolio at historically low stock prices.

“October is commonly a difficult month, particularly for small capitalization stocks, and this year continued the trend,” said Kevin M. Rendino, Chief Executive Officer of 180 Degree Capital. “We used the weakness of October that resulted from what we believe is largely tax-loss rather than fundamental selling to position our portfolio for what we believe will be opportunities to generate value once our holdings begin to report and get back in front of investors during the remaining portion of Q4 2024. We continue to believe that the end of the information vacuum, coupled with the end of this US election cycle and likely continued easing in interest rates will lead to renewed interest in small capitalization stocks, particularly should those companies demonstrate resilience in their businesses. As we mentioned in our release on October 24, 2024, we are actively working with many of our portfolio companies toward the completion of efforts that we believe will unlock value for all stakeholders of those businesses, including 180 Degree Capital. Our work is also not all externally focused. 180 Degree Capital has valuable assets that we believe continue to be undervalued as reflected by our stock price and discount to NAV. We continue to evaluate a number of strategic options that we believe may unlock value for our shareholders as well.”

Daniel B. Wolfe, President of 180 Degree Capital, added, “We also noted in our most recent release that many of our recent constructive activism efforts began less than a year ago, and these efforts often take more time than desired to reach conclusion. We encourage our shareholders not to mistake these times as a lack of urgency on our or our portfolio companies management teams’ parts. As the largest shareholder and fifth largest shareholders of 180 Degree Capital through largely open market purchases at materially higher stock prices than today, Kevin and I are fully aligned with stockholders in the importance of value creation for our stockholders. We look forward to discussing updates from the quarter and what we are able to discuss regarding our constructive activism efforts on our next shareholder call in mid-November 2024.”

About 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. Our goal is that the result of our constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn. Detailed information about 180 and its holdings can be found on its website at www.180degreecapital.com.

Press Contact:

Daniel B. Wolfe

Robert E. Bigelow

180 Degree Capital Corp.

973-746-4500

ir@180degreecapital.com

Mo Shafroth

RF Binder

Morrison.shafroth@rfbinder.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. Please see the Company's securities filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and other significant factors that could affect the Company's actual results. Except as otherwise required by Federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or uncertainties. The reference and link to the website www.180degreecapital.com has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release. 180 is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

1. Daily estimated NAVs used for the discount calculation outside of quarter-end dates are determined as prescribed in 180’s Valuation Procedures for Level 3 assets. Non-investment-related assets and liabilities used to determine estimated daily NAV are those reported as of the end of the prior quarter.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.