Enphase Energy Launches New Home Energy Systems in Romania with IQ Battery 5P and IQ8 Microinverters

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of its most powerful Enphase® Energy System to-date, featuring the new IQ® Battery 5P and IQ8™ Microinverters, for customers in Romania.

The new Enphase Energy System with the IQ Battery 5P offers a significantly improved experience for homeowners and installers. It enables configurations ranging from 5 to 60 kWh with more power, resilient wired communication, and an improved commissioning experience. Homeowners can also use the Enphase® App to monitor performance and intelligently manage their battery systems, including the self-consumption feature to help minimize the use of electricity from the grid.

“The Enphase IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Battery 5P are setting a new standard for efficiency and reliability in the Romanian market,” said Stefan Sandu, founder and CEO of Pamasa Construct srl, an installer of Enphase products in Romania. “These innovative solutions empower Romanian homeowners to maximize their solar energy potential. We’re excited to be part of this energy transformation.”

IQ8 Microinverters help maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher-powered solar modules up to 560 W DC. The three newest microinverters – IQ8MC™, IQ8AC™, and IQ8HC™ – feature a peak output power of 330 W, 366 W, and 384 W, respectively. All IQ8 Series Microinverters activated in Romania come with a 15-year warranty.

“We are thrilled to expand our product lineup with Enphase IQ8 Microinverters," said dr. Nelu Mihai, co-founder of Solaris Romana Americana, a distributor of Enphase products in Romania. “These state-of-the-art solar products, promoting distributed solar based on AC, enhance safely and secure energy independence for customers using Enphase solar systems. We believe that, paired with Enphase's high quality, strong cybersecurity and warranty, they will provide outstanding value for installers, homeowners, and business owners in Romania. Enphase with its advanced technology has been the essential innovation pioneer of the world’s solar industry since 2006 and will become essential for Romania, as well.“

“The introduction of the IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Battery 5P in Romania highlights Enphase's strong commitment to providing innovative energy solutions tailored for homeowners worldwide,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “With exceptional reliability and versatility, the IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Battery 5P establish a new benchmark in home energy innovation, enabling Romanian residents to take charge of their energy independence."

Enphase provides 24/7 customer support and a 15-year warranty on IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries activated in Romania. For more information about IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Battery 5P in Romania, please visit the website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 78.0 million microinverters, and over 4.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

