TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

Stifel Midwest 1x1 Conference on November 7 th at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in Chicago,

at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in Chicago, BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on December 3rd at the Boca Raton Hotel in Boca Raton with a presentation at 2:50pm Eastern Time, and

UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference on December 4th at the Eau Resort and Spa in Palm Beach, with a presentation at 9:30am Eastern Time.



About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:

Sameer Desai,

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

sameer.desai@ttmtech.com

714-327-3050

