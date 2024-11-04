Incyclix Bio Announces Abstract Accepted for Presentation at 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incyclix Bio, LLC, a next-generation cell cycle control company developing INX-315, a novel, potent and selective CDK2 inhibitor for the treatment of advanced and resistant cancer, today announced the acceptance of an abstract for a poster presentation at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) taking place in San Antonio, Texas, from December 10-13, 2024.

“We look forward to sharing our progress evaluating our CDK2 inhibitor in patients with CDK4/6 inhibitor resistant ER+/HER2- breast cancer or CCNE1 amplified solid tumors at SABCS,” said Patrick Roberts, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Incyclix Bio. “This is an exciting opportunity to connect with the oncology community to discuss advancements in breast cancer and further highlight the potential of INX-315 to improve treatment for patients with advanced and resistant breast cancer.”

Details on the presentation are as follows:

Title: INX-315, an oral, potent and selective CDK2 inhibitor in patients with CDK4/6 inhibitor resistant ER+/HER2- breast cancer or CCNE1 amplified solid tumors: phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation

Abstract: SESS-1367

Presentation ID: P4-10-16

Date and time: Thursday, December 12, 2024 5:30-7:00 p.m. CST

Details of the presentation are also listed on the SABCS website: https://sabcs.org/. More details on this ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ (identifier: NCT05735080).

About Incyclix Bio

Incyclix Bio is a next-generation cell cycle control company advancing precision treatments that target the aberrant proliferation driving many cancers. The company’s lead compound, INX-315, is a potent and selective cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2) inhibitor in clinical development. Incyclix Bio is a scientific leader in understanding cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) and their role in the cell cycle as attractive therapeutic targets across many tumor types, including ovarian, breast and lung cancers. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC, Incyclix Bio is founded by pioneers in CDK inhibitor discovery, research and development. For more information, visit incyclixbio.com.

