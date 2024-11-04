Ambassador Blackbird Wins Best in API Coding/Design Tools

New API Development Tool Recognized as an API World 2024 Award Recipient

DENVER, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador , the API development company, will have their new API development platform, Blackbird recognized at API World as the winner of the Best in API Coding and Design Tools category.

The 10th annual API Awards celebrate the incredible technical innovation, reception, and solutions in the global API and software integration industry.

"Today’s digital enterprise and consumer apps are increasingly powered by API-centric architecture and platforms. Blackbird API Development Platform’s win here at the 2024 API Awards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the global API ecosystem,” said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producers of the API World conference & the 2024 API Awards.

The independent, expert-led DevNetwork API Advisory Board selected award winners based on criteria including technical innovation, attracting notable attention and awareness in the API industry, and general regard and use by the API and integration ecosystems and communities.

Ambassador will be presented with its 2024 API Award during API World 2024 tomorrow, November 5, at the Santa Clara Convention Center. API World is the world's largest international API and integration conference, with over 250 speakers and more than 50 global partners.

Ambassador will be at Booth #507 during the conference, hosting various giveaways, demos, and more. They also have a variety of challenges for Blackbird at the API World and Cloud X Hackathon, and the winners of those will be announced at the end of the conference.

“We’re thrilled to see Blackbird recognized on a global stage like API World. In just a month since its general release, we’ve seen remarkable growth and adoption—an early indicator of Blackbird’s potential to redefine API development—making it faster, easier, and more effective than ever. ” shares Ambassador CEO Steve Rodda.

Blackbird is now generally available for subscription. Blackbird accelerates companies’ progress toward their innovation goals by accelerating the creation, collaboration, testing, and deployment of APIs in modern tech environments.

Already deemed a 2024 Digital Innovator by Intellyx and referenced in APIdays 2024 State of the API Market report , Blackbird is already making waves. In its first year of release, Blackbird also already garnered an honorable mention in the Magic Quadrant for API Management 2024 .

Blackbird joins the suite of Ambassdor’s other flagship products, Edge Stack API Gateway and Telepresence . All of Ambassador’s products serve to accelerate development, expedite testing, and optimize the delivery of API resources. Blackbird is generally available now ( getblackbird.io ) for the public and the CLI can be downloaded here .

ABOUT AMBASSADOR

Ambassador offers a suite of products designed to deliver API developer experiences that fuel innovation. These products, Blackbird API Development Platform, Edge Stack API Gateway, and Telepresence, accelerate development, expedite testing, and optimize the delivery of API resources. Founded in 2014, Ambassador is a remote company backed by top investors, including Insight Partners and Four Rivers Group. Learn more at www.getambassador.io .

Contact info:

Bailey DeCamillis

Marketing Manager

bailey@datawire.io

