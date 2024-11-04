Vital Battery Metals Completes Inaugural Drill Program and Intersects Copper Mineralization at Flagship Sting Copper Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Battery Metals Inc. (“Vital” or the “Company”) (CSE: VBAM | OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O), is pleased to announce the completion of its fall 2024 drilling campaign at the Company’s Sting Copper Project (“Project” or “Sting”), located in western Newfoundland, Canada. Over the course of the program, a total of 912 meters have been drilled in 5 drill holes (Figs. 1-2, Table 1), that all successfully intersected zones with chalcopyrite and pyrite mineralization* ranging in form from disseminations and stringers to semi-massive zones associated with veining or regional lithological contacts and faulting.

Figure 1: Sting Copper Project Location Map







Figure 2: Sting Copper Project drilling overview. Soil samples shown include additional anomalous samples collected during the 2024 summer campaign.

Highlights of the program include:

Initial drilling targeted the Jumbo showing (9.0% Cu across 9.1m) (Assessment File 012G/08/0002) in drill holes VB24-001 and VB24-002. Increasing amounts of chalcopyrite bearing mineralization with depth in VB24-001 culminated in semi-massive sulphide intervals (Fig. 3) immediately prior to a strongly faulted basalt-gabbro contact.







Figure 3: Semi-massive chalcopyrite and pyrite mineralization at 101-101.25m in VB24-001.

Further drilling to the east targeting IP chargeability and soil sample anomalies in VB24-003 and VB24-004 resulted in the discovery of additional vein hosted and semi-massive chalcopyrite bearing intervals (Fig. 4).







Figure 4: Semi-massive chalcopyrite and pyrite with trace sphalerite mineralization associated with quartz-carbonate veining from 28.75-29.05m in VB24-003.

The final drill hole, VB24-005 aimed to further test the prospectivity of the basalt-gabbro contact intersected in the first two drill holes. This contact was successfully reached and a 10+ meter long interval rich in hyaloclastite (brecciated) basalt just prior to the contact was observed to contain further pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization (Fig. 4).



Adrian Lamoureux, Vital’s Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “We are excited to share our first observations from our drilling campaign targeting this previously untested area and are pleased to see sub-surface expressions of the anomalies and mineralization we have been observing on surface. The presence of chalcopyrite mineralization in multiple drill holes over a strike length of 200+ meters clearly demonstrates the potential of this property.”

Drilling during this program focused on areas surrounding and to the immediate east of the Jumbo showing with areas surrounding the Red Lode (2.5% Cu across 1.8m) (Assessment File 012G/08/0002) and Lode 9 (6.1% Cu across 2.8m, Assessment File 012G/08/0078, readers are cautioned that mineralization hosted on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Vital’s claim block) showings, both associated with anomalous soil and grab sample results, remaining to be drill tested.





Figure 5: Semi-massive pyrite and chalcopyrite within a hyaloclastite rich basalt from 204.1-204.4m in VB24-005.

Table 1: Detailed information for drill holes outlines in this news release

Hole ID

UTM Coordinates (NAD 83) Azimuth (°)

Dip (°)

Length (m)

Easting Northing VB24-001 417951 5464750 347 -55 159 VB24-002 417948 5464747 284 -46 162 VB24-003 418169 5464745 324 -56 192 VB24-004 418172 5464746 54 -47 147 VB24-005 418288 5464833 323 -50 252

*Cautionary Note: While sulphide mineralization including specific sulphide minerals noted above have been observed visually in drill core these observations cannot be used to predict ore grades or economic viability. Assay samples have been sent to SGS Canada Inc. with results expected in ~6 weeks.

References:

All assessment file data referenced above can be sourced at the following Newfoundland and Labrador web link: https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Alexander Timofeev, Ph.D., P.Geo. of Dahrouge Geological Consulting, who is a registered P.Geo in Quebec and Newfoundland, Canada.

The results discussed in this document are historical. A Qualified Person has not performed sufficient work or data verification to validate these results in accordance with NI 43-101. Although the historical results may not be reliable, Vital Battery Metals Inc. nevertheless believes that they provide an indication of the property’s potential and are relevant for any future exploration program.

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM |OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Schofield Lithium, Dickson Lake Lithium, Sting Copper Project, and Vent Copper-Gold Projects.

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings. The Vent Copper-Gold project covers 1,562 hectares in British Columbia. Vital continues to evaluate value-add assets to bolster its project portfolio.

The Schofield Lithium Project covers 8,824 hectares and is adjacent to Brunswick Exploration’s Hearst Lithium Project. The Schofield Lithium Project is located ~60 km south of Hearst, Ontario. The Dickson Lake Lithium Project covers 464 single-cell mining claims and approximately 9,780 hectares and is near a Brunswick Exploration Lithium Project, Imagine Lithium’s Jackpot Deposit and Rock Tech’s Georgia Lake Deposit.

For more information, visit www.vitalbatterymetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian Lamoureux

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (604) 229-9772

info@vitalbatterymetals.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the Project acquisition bringing a low-risk opportunity, the Company building a strong battery metals portfolio with low-risk opportunities that positively impact the Company and its shareholders and the Company providing an initial work plan are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Sting Project and its mineralization potential; the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans with respect to the Sting Project; the results of drilling or exploration programs in the future; the anticipated results of any drilling or exploration programs conducted in the future. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

