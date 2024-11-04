Better Choice Company to Host Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on November 12th at 4:30 p.m. ET

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or the “Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2024 and provide a business update.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Event: Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: 1-888-348-8935 or 1-412-317-0454

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1695479&tp_key=5c885faf3c

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, the webcast replay of the call will be available for 90 days under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of the Company website by visiting https://ir.betterchoicecompany.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, which is focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit

https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Company Contact:

Better Choice Company, Inc.

Kent Cunningham, CEO

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

T: 212-896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com

Legal Disclaimer:

