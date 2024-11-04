Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Successful Completion of Latest Recombinant Spider Silk Production Batch

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the leading developer of advanced spider silk-based fibers, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its fourth production cycle for 2024. This achievement marks a significant milestone, with record-setting performance across nearly every tracked metric for parental silkworm lines and hybrid cocoons.

The latest production cycle delivered the largest single batch of parental line cocoons the Company has ever produced. On top of the record-setting size of this batch, Kraig Labs continues to see strong vitality and robustness.

Beyond the sheer size of this production batch, quantitative analysis of this batch demonstrated that the genetics of the BAM-1 continue to improve. This batch set new records for cocoon size, shell weight, and several other key metrics for large-scale production. These records were set not only our hybrid cocoons, but also for the parental silkworm lines, reflecting comprehensive improvements throughout the entire production process.

"The results of our fourth production cycle are outstanding, showcasing the performance and capability of our BAM-1 line," said founder and CEO of Kraig Labs, Kim Thompson. "Our ongoing advancements in genetic engineering and silkworm rearing techniques are paying off, and these achievements underscore our ability to reliably scale up production to meet growing market demands."

By achieving new records in both parental and hybrid silkworm metrics, the Company solidifies its leadership in the field of sustainable, high-performance fibers.

"The continuous improvement in nearly every tracked performance metric is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team and the genetics of BAM-1," said the Company’s COO, Jon Rice. "Our comprehensive focus on genetic robustness and cocoon yield has paid off. We are well on track for scaling our operations to multi-ton levels while maintaining the quality and performance of our spider silk materials."

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories continues to pursue new heights in advanced biomaterials, driving innovation and setting new standards in the production of spider silk fibers.

The Company will hold an investor conference call later this month at a time to be announced in the coming weeks.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

