Kamada to Present at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

REHOVOT, Israel and HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA; TASE: KMDA.TA), a global biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of marketed products indicated for rare and serious conditions and a leader in the specialty plasma-derived field, today announced that Amir London, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference, which will take place in New York, NY, on November 18 - 19, 2024.

Mr. London is scheduled to present at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 18, 2024. In addition to the presentation, Mr. London will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors that are interested in arranging a meeting should contact their Stifel representative.

A live webcast and audio archive of the event may be accessed through the investor relations section of Kamada’s website at https://www.kamada.com/events-presentations/. The replay will be available for 30 days.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. (the “Company”) is a global biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of marketed products indicated for rare and serious conditions and a leader in the specialty plasma-derived field, focused on diseases of limited treatment alternatives. The Company is also advancing an innovative development pipeline targeting areas of significant unmet medical need. The Company’s strategy is focused on driving profitable growth from its significant commercial catalysts as well as its manufacturing and development expertise in the plasma-derived and biopharmaceutical fields. The Company’s commercial products portfolio includes six FDA approved plasma-derived biopharmaceutical products: KEDRAB®, CYTOGAM®, WINRHO SDF®, VARIZIG®, HEPAGAM B® and GLASSIA®, as well as KAMRAB®, KAMRHO (D)® and two types of equine-based anti-snake venom (ASV) products. The Company distributes its commercial products portfolio directly, and through strategic partners or third-party distributors in more than 30 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Israel, Russia, Argentina, Brazil, India, Australia and other countries in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The Company leverages its expertise and presence in the Israeli market to distribute, for use in Israel, more than 25 pharmaceutical products that are supplied by international manufacturers. During recent years the Company added eleven biosimilar products to its Israeli distribution portfolio, which, subject to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Israeli Ministry of Health approvals, are expected to be launched in Israel through 2028. The Company owns an FDA licensed plasma collection center in Beaumont, Texas, which currently specializes in the collection of Anti-Rabies and Anti-D hyper-immune plasma used in the manufacturing of the Company’s relevant products and recently opened a new plasma collection center in Houston, Texas in which it collects normal source plasma and specialty plasma. In addition to the Company’s commercial operation, it invests in research and development of new product candidates. The Company’s leading investigational product is an inhaled AAT for the treatment of AAT deficiency, for which it is continuing to progress the InnovAATe clinical trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal Phase 3 trial. FIMI Opportunity Funds, the leading private equity firm in Israel, is the Company’s controlling shareholder, beneficially owning approximately 38% of the outstanding ordinary shares.

