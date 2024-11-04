OTC Markets Group Welcomes Corero Network Security plc to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Corero Network Security plc (LSE: CNS; OTCQX: DDOSF), a leading provider of distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Corero Network Security plc upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Corero Network Security plc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “DDOSF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Carl Herberger, Chief Executive Officer at Corero, commented, “We are delighted to commence trading on OTCQX and further expand our reach and visibility into the US investor market. This is an exciting step in the Corero growth journey, recognizing the effort and value generated by the entire Corero team and the support of our growing international shareholder base.”

About Corero Network Security plc

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions. We are specialists in automatic detection and protection solutions, that include network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology provides scalable protection capabilities against both external DDoS attackers and internal DDoS threats, in even the most complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability and uptime. Corero's key operational centres are in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, with the Company's headquarters in London, UK. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker CNS and trades on the OTCQX Market under the Ticker DDOSF. For more information visit www.corero.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.