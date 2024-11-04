FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), November 4, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on June 28, 2024, as the fifth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fifth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



28/10/2024 EXM 3,600 452.7015 1,629,725.40 29/10/2024 EXM 3,600 452.9684 1,630,686.24 30/10/2024 EXM 3,700 445.1321 1,646,988.77 31/10/2024 EXM 3,700 440.1004 1,628,371.48 01/11/2024 EXM 3,700 442.2036 1,636,153.32 Total - 18,300 446.5533 8,171,925.21

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Fifth Tranche till November 1, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 171,825,124.84 for No. 416,350 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 45,452,667.64 (Euro 41,004,362.64*) for No. 97,673 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of November 1, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 14,678,349 common shares equal to 5.71% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.



Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until November 1, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 3,855,585 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1,135,573,560.18.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.