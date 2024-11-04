Memo Therapeutics AG Appoints Frits van Alphen, MD as Chief Development Officer

PRESS RELEASE

Schlieren / Zurich, Switzerland, 4 November, 2024 – Memo Therapeutics AG (or “MTx”), a late-stage biotech company translating unique immune responses into superior medicines to treat viral infections and cancer, announces today that Frits van Alphen, MD has been appointed as Chief Development Officer (CDO). He succeeds Dr. Gerald P. Parzmair, who stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

Frits has 30 years of international experience in clinical development and medical affairs in companies ranging from start-ups to big pharma, with expertise in nephrology and rare diseases, most recently with the development and sale of Inositec to Vifor Pharma.

Previously as Chief Medical Officer at Vifor Pharma, Frits successfully led several assets through clinical development to market authorization. At Vifor Pharma, he oversaw the development of Velphoro® and obtained line extensions for Ferinject®. Frits also spent four years at Roche in senior product development and compliance roles, culminating in the role as Global Head of Product Development Excellence. Earlier in his career, he designed and executed the global clinical development plan of Vesicare® at Yamanouchi (now Astellas).

Erik van den Berg, CEO of MTx, commented: “With potravitug advancing toward late-stage clinical development and more frequent regulatory interactions, Frits’s expertise will be immensely valuable. The team and I are looking forward to working with him. I’d like to thank Gerald for his dedication and significant contributions to advancing potravitug from preclinical to Phase 2 clinical development and I wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Frits van Alphen, MD, CDO of MTx, said: “I am thrilled to join MTx and help progress our assets in the clinic and beyond. Having led several successful clinical development programs in nephrology, I feel well placed to add value as it advances potravitug for BK viremia in kidney transplant recipients. The company's innovative technology platform combined with the clear unmet medical need in BK viremia presents a compelling opportunity to make a real difference in transplant medicine.”

MTx is currently conducting the largest ever Phase II placebo-controlled clinical trial for the treatment of BK viremia in kidney transplant recipients.

About Memo Therapeutics AG

Memo Therapeutics AG (“MTx”) is a late-stage biotech company translating unique human immune responses into superior medicines through the development of best-in-class antibodies to treat viral infections and cancer. The Company’s lead program, potravitug, is in Phase II development targeting BK viremia in kidney transplant recipients, an infection which can result in decreased kidney functionality and longevity and reduced patient survival. Potravitug has the potential to become the best and first-in-class BKV disease-modifying therapy for kidney transplant patients with a market potential of more than $1bn.

Alongside potravitug, MTx is focused on discovering novel oncology targets, both alone and in partnership. The Company entered into a partnership with Ono Pharmaceutical in late 2022. Underpinning MTx’s core assets is its proprietary DROPZYLLA® technology, an antibody repertoire copying engine with high- throughput screening capabilities. MTx is a private company located in Schlieren / Zurich and backed by investors including Ysios Capital, Kurma Partners, Pureos Bioventures, Swisscanto, Vesalius Biocapital and Adjuvant Capital. Learn more at www.memo-therapeutics.com, and on LinkedIn.

