Submit Release
News Search

There were 669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,951 in the last 365 days.

I 91 Lane Closure South Bound at Exit 27 Due to Motor Vehicle Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

DERBY VSP

 

NEWS RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION

 

I 91 South Bound will be down to one lane at Exit 27 (Derby/Newport Exit) DUE TO TT unit in the median. CURRENTLY THERE IS NO ESTIMATE ON THE DURATION OF THE CLOSURE.

 

UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE

 

MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS AND SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES AND DRIVE SLOWLY. 

 

PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.

 

Williston PSAP Emergency Communications.

(802) 334-8881 option 3

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

I 91 Lane Closure South Bound at Exit 27 Due to Motor Vehicle Accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more