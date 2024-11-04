I 91 Lane Closure South Bound at Exit 27 Due to Motor Vehicle Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

DERBY VSP

NEWS RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION

I 91 South Bound will be down to one lane at Exit 27 (Derby/Newport Exit) DUE TO TT unit in the median. CURRENTLY THERE IS NO ESTIMATE ON THE DURATION OF THE CLOSURE.

UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE

MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS AND SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES AND DRIVE SLOWLY.

PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.

Williston PSAP Emergency Communications.

(802) 334-8881 option 3