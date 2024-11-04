MADD Canada and NSLC Present New School Program to Nova Scotia Students

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada and Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) are bringing a new School Program to students across the province to educate them about the risks and consequences of impaired driving.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in over half of those crashes. Every year, thanks to the support of its sponsors, MADD Canada delivers life-saving and sober messages to students in Grades 7–12. These educational one-hour presentations reach thousands of students across the country and aim to prevent impaired driving among young people by delivering a powerful message about its impact. Additionally, the presentations equip youth with the knowledge and motivation to avoid driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver.

“Our School Program empowers our youth to make decisions that will save their lives and the lives of others,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt. “Through the lens of a true story, and with powerful messages from those who have lived through the devastation of impaired driving, we aim to drive home the reality that one decision can change everything. We are grateful to our Provincial Sponsor, NSLC, for their support in delivering these 40 life-saving presentations at schools in Nova Scotia.”

This year, the presentations include a fictionalized video narrative entitled One Last Dance, which showcases the consequences of getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs. The presentations also include an interactive quiz, offering a more immersive experience for students. Following this, real-life stories from victims and survivors of impaired driving are shared. The presentations conclude with tools to help keep students safe from impaired driving.

“Encouraging young people, and all Nova Scotians, to commit to make responsible choices and drive sober is very important to us,” shared Greg Hughes, President and CEO of the NSLC. “Responsibility is core to who we are and what we do at the NSLC. Thanks to our partnership with MADD Canada, we can help bring life-saving messages to Nova Scotia students with the hope of protecting themselves and others.”

The School Program’s provincial launch will be held today at Woodlawn High School in Dartmouth, where students will attend a special screening of One Last Dance.

The School Program will be available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentation, schools receive an Educators’ Guide and a School Kit with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the school year.



To view a clip of MADD Canada’s School Program, please visit: https://maddyouth.ca/school-program/.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving, and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

About NSLC

The NSLC manages the safe and responsible sale of beverage alcohol and cannabis in Nova Scotia, returning 100% of its profits to government to help fund key public services. The NSLC aspires to be a trusted retailer, partner, employer, and responsible industry steward that is helping to create a stronger Nova Scotia. For more information about the NSLC, please visit our website at myNSLC.com.

For more information, please contact:

Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer, MADD Canada, 905-330-7565 or dregan@madd.ca

Terah McKinnon, Senior Communications Advisor, External Relations, NSLC, 902-450-5847 or media@mynslc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.