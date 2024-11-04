Hiroshima Dentetsu by Hajime Tsushima Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Awards

Hiroshima Dentetsu

Innovative Hand Towel Packaging Design Crafted from Recycled Origami Cranes Earns International Recognition

Hiroshima Dentetsu's award-winning packaging design showcases the power of thoughtful design to connect with audiences on multiple levels. By incorporating elements of Hiroshima's history and culture, such as the recycled origami cranes and the city's prefectural tree, the maple, the design resonates with local customers while also appealing to international tourists interested in the city's post-war narrative. This connection to the product's origins and the designer's commitment to sustainability elevates the packaging from mere functionality to a meaningful storytelling device. This connection to the product's origins and the designer's commitment to sustainability elevates the packaging from mere functionality to a meaningful storytelling device.The hand towel packaging stands out for its unique features and meticulous attention to detail. The design comes in two variations: one with a hole revealing the tram numbers printed on the towel, and another that unfolds to reveal typography resembling stairs. These creative elements not only showcase the product in an engaging way but also contribute to the overall narrative and aesthetic appeal. By achieving this level of innovation while working within the constraints of a single A3-sized sheet of paper, Hiroshima Dentetsu demonstrates excellence in both form and function.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Hajime Tsushima's dedication to pushing the boundaries of packaging design. This recognition may inspire future projects that continue to prioritize sustainability, cultural relevance, and innovative storytelling. As the design gains international exposure, it has the potential to influence industry standards and encourage more brands to explore the intersection of functionality, aesthetics, and social impact in their packaging choices.Hiroshima Dentetsu was designed by Hajime Tsushima, who served as the project's Art Director.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Hajime TsushimaHajime Tsushima is an acclaimed graphic designer from Japan who emphasizes both his professional work and design education. As an associate professor at the Osaka University of Arts junior college, he teaches design while also leading his own design office as Art Director. Tsushima's commitment to promoting peace is evident in his annual participation in the peace poster exhibition held in Hiroshima, where his works "PEACE" and "LIFE" have earned international recognition. His design style is characterized by a focus on innovative graphics that challenge conventional norms, with peace and the environment serving as his everlasting themes.About Tsushima DesignTsushima Design has received over 150 awards from around the world, including more than 50 top honors such as Grand Prix, Platinum Awards, and Gold Awards. The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are acknowledged for their professional execution, innovative use of materials and technology, and ability to enhance people's lives. The award criteria include innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity reflection, market competitiveness, safety, and originality. By meeting these rigorous standards, Bronze A' Design Award winners showcase the transformative power of exceptional packaging design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from packaging designers, design agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide, providing a platform to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://packagingcompetitions.com

