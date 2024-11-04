Dango by Nora Voon Wins Bronze in A' Furniture Design Awards

Dango

Multifunctional Folding Chair Inspired by Japanese Dessert Recognized for Innovative Design and Eco-Friendly Materials

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nora Voon, the founder and principal of Noda Designs , has been announced as a winner of the highly respected A' Design Award in the Furniture Design category for her innovative work titled "Dango."The A' Furniture Design Award is a prestigious recognition within the furniture industry, celebrating exceptional designs that showcase creativity, practicality, and the potential to positively influence industry standards.The Dango multifunctional folding chair, inspired by the Japanese dessert of the same name, aligns with current trends in the furniture industry, addressing the need for versatile and space-saving solutions.Its unique design offers practical benefits for users, particularly those living in smaller homes or apartments, by providing a chair that can be used both indoors and outdoors, and easily converted into a lounge chair.What sets the Dango chair apart is its clever fusion of form and function. The chair takes on the shape of the Japanese dango dessert when folded, while its lightweight construction, made from eco-friendly materials such as Urecel QuickDry foam, sustainable fabrics, vegan leather, and powder-coated aluminum, ensures durability and easy portability.The design also features a single ratchet mechanism that allows for comfortable and functional use in both dining and lounge positions.This recognition from the A' Furniture Design Award serves as a testament to Noda Designs' commitment to innovation and sustainability. The Dango chair not only showcases the brand's creativity but also highlights its dedication to utilizing eco-friendly materials and collaborating with local artisans to minimize its carbon footprint. This award is expected to inspire future designs from Noda Designs that continue to push the boundaries of functionality and environmental responsibility.Team MembersThe Dango multifunctional folding chair was designed by Nora Voon, the founder and principal of Noda Designs. Sean Paolo Rillorta also contributed to the project.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Dango chair by visiting its dedicated page on the A' Design Award website:About Nora VoonNora Voon is the founder and principal of Noda Designs, a graduate of the prestigious Inchbald School of Design in London, UK, and the recipient of the Fox Linton award for her innovative commercial design for Preen Fashion House. With a passion for traditional craftsmanship, bold colors, and organic motifs, Voon's designs are deeply inspired by her extensive travels. She believes in the power of travel to open horizons and inform design, and this is evident in her interior projects and product designs.About Noda DesignsNoda Designs is a Toronto-based design studio that creates interior spaces and custom products inspired by global travels. The studio's work spans across residential and commercial projects, always aiming to bring a sense of mischievous luxury to each space. In addition to interior design and custom builds, Noda Designs has recently launched its own furniture and lighting collection, working with talented artisans from around the world.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Awarded designs are acknowledged for their professional execution, innovative use of materials and technology, and ability to effectively combine form and function. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements across all industries and countries. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the award not only honors the creative minds behind these innovations but also promotes a worldwide appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at the following URL:

