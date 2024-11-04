Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notice of Results and Investor Presentation

ST HELIER, Jersey, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") expects to publish its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Monday, November 11, 2024.

A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on the same day, at 2:00pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

A presentation of the results for the quarter and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia's website (www.caledoniamining.com).

Conference Call Details

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.

When: Nov 11, 2024 02:00 PM London

Topic: Q3 2024 Results call for Investors

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://caledoniamining.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZHTT-Ji5RDylrtSaSYE0fA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

Adrian Hadden

Pearl Kellie Tel: +44 207 397 1965

Tel: +44 131 220 9775 Panmure Liberum Limited (Joint Broker)

Scott Mathieson/Matt Hogg Tel: +44 20 3100 2000 Camarco, Financial PR (UK)

Gordon Poole

Julia Tilley

Elfie Kent Tel: +44 20 3757 4980





3PPB (Financial PR, North America)

Patrick Chidley

Paul Durham Tel: +1 917 991 7701

Tel: +1 203 940 2538 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)

Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.