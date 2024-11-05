Hydrogen Peroxide Market Poised for Growth, Driven by Demand in Healthcare, Environment, and Diverse Industries

Hydrogen Peroxide Market Expands with Rising Demand in Healthcare, Electronics, and Environmental Applications

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Hydrogen peroxide is witnessing surging demand from environmental segments such as wastewater treatment and healthcare applications for sterilization, which will continue to boost the hydrogen peroxide market . Moreover, its application in pulp & paper bleaching and electronics manufacturing is aiding the additional growth.”According to the SNS Insider report, the Hydrogen Peroxide Market size was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 5.3 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2023-2032.The hydrogen peroxide market is growing rapidly due to its diverse applications in health, food, and textile industries. It is environmentally friendly and non-toxic, making it suitable for hospital sterilization disinfection. Stimulated by rising health consciousness, increased hygiene needs as well as the significant development in manufacturing technology which increases smart costs and effective productivity consequently expanding its application scope across an industry landscape.Hydrogen Peroxide: The Safe, Eco-Friendly Sterilant Transforming Healthcare and Environmental PracticesHydrogen peroxide is widely used in healthcare for sterilizing medical equipment due to its strong antimicrobial properties. This property is so widely used due to its efficacy against bacteria, viruses & fungi and a necessity for infection control as well as patient safety. Finally, its benign decomposition into water and oxygen makes it a very desirable sterilant from the standpoint of safety. The increasingly stringent hygiene regulations in healthcare are projected to push hydrogen peroxide demand upwards on a linear basis.Get a Report Sample of the Hydrogen Peroxide Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1287 Some of the Key Players Included are:➤ Aditya Birla Chemicals (Hydrogen Peroxide, Stabilized Hydrogen Peroxide)➤ Akzo Nobel (Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid)➤ Akzo Nobel (Hydrogen Peroxide, Aguasol)➤ Chang Chun Petrochemical (Hydrogen Peroxide, High-Grade Hydrogen Peroxide)➤ Evonik Industries (Hydrogen Peroxide, Hydrogen Peroxide Solution)➤ Gujarat Alkalies (Hydrogen Peroxide, Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide)➤ Hansol Chemical CO. Ltd (Hydrogen Peroxide, High-Concentration Hydrogen Peroxide)➤ Kemira Oyj (Hydrogen Peroxide, Peroxide Products)➤ National Peroxide Limited (Hydrogen Peroxide, Stabilized Hydrogen Peroxide)➤ PeroxyChem (Hydrogen Peroxide, Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide)➤ Solvay (Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid)➤ Toshiba Chemical Corporation (Hydrogen Peroxide, Aqueous Hydrogen Peroxide)➤ OCI Company (Hydrogen Peroxide, Technical Hydrogen Peroxide)➤ BASF SE (Hydrogen Peroxide, Hydrogen Peroxide Solution)➤ Fuchs Petrolub SE (Hydrogen Peroxide, Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide)➤ Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Hydrogen Peroxide, High-Grade Hydrogen Peroxide)➤ Ercros S.A. (Hydrogen Peroxide, Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide)➤ JSC Kaustik (Hydrogen Peroxide, Hydrogen Peroxide Solution)➤ DCM Shriram Limited (Hydrogen Peroxide, Hydrogen Peroxide Solution)Another sustainable alternative based on the global trend of eco-friendly practices, is using hydrogen peroxide. Natural disintegration into water and oxygen contrasts with traditional chemicals that are at times harmful- with environmental risks being the number one factor in this. Hydrogen peroxide is eco-friendlier and more non-toxic which makes it highly popular for application in the textile, pulp & paper industry as well as wastewater treatment.Make Enquiry About Hydrogen Peroxide Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1287 Hydrogen Peroxide Market Segmentation: Dominance in Grades, Applications, and End-Use Industries Driving GrowthBottom of FormBy Grade: The hydrogen peroxide segment accounted for the largest share of around 45% in the market in 2023. This is regarded as an important market segment for broad-scale applications in a variety of industries, most notably pulp and paper, textile bleaching, and wastewater treatment.By Application: The disinfectant application segment was the largest shareholder of the hydrogen peroxide market in 2023 capturing more than 40% share. The growth is mainly due to the high demand for disinfectants in the healthcare and food processing sectors.By End-use Industry: In 2023, the pulp and paper segment accounted for approximately 35% of the hydrogen peroxide market, driven by its widespread use in the bleaching process of paper productionKey Market Segments:By Grade➤ 3% H2O2➤ 6 TO 10% H2O2➤ 35% H2O2➤ 90% H2O2By Application➤ Disinfectant➤ Bleaching➤ Cleaning and Etching➤ Chemical Synthesis➤ OthersBy End-use Industry➤ Mechanical Recycling➤ Chemical Recycling➤ Pyrolysis➤ Solvolysis➤ OthersBy End Use Industry➤ Food And Beverages➤ Pulp And Paper➤ Textiles and Laundry➤ Water Treatment➤ Healthcare➤ Electronics➤ Oil And Gas➤ OthersRegional Analysis: North America Leads Hydrogen Peroxide Market While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing RegionNorth America continued to dominate the hydrogen peroxide market, capturing around 35% of sales in 2023. This power comes from higher demand in certain key end markets, especially health care, pulp and paper, and food industries. Stringent hygiene and safety regulations regarding cleanness in the healthcare sector have supported higher adoption of hydrogen peroxide to disinfectant and sterilize medical devices, and instruments along health suffices.Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region across the hydrogen peroxide market with a CAGR of around 6.5% in terms of volume during the forecast period. The global bleaching powder market is projected to exhibit significant growth throughout the forecast period thereby substantially driven by rapid industrialization and rising demand from application sectors such as textiles, electronics, etc. Especially, hydrogen peroxide is predominantly used in the textile industries of China and India as their growing sectors owing to improved bleaching & finishing processes.Recent Developments:➤ In October 2024, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope detected carbon dioxide and hydrogen peroxide on Pluto's largest moon, Charon, revealing new insights into its composition, according to a study from the Southwest Research Institute published in Nature Communications.➤ In August 2024, DCM Shriram Ltd launched a new hydrogen peroxide plant at its chemical complex in Jhagadia, Gujarat, with an annual capacity of 52,500 tonnes➤ In June 2024, Nuberg EPC secured a contract to build a 40,000 MTPA hydrogen peroxide plant for PT Sulfindo Adiusaha in Indonesia, addressing the region's growing demandBuy the Latest Version of the Hydrogen Peroxide Market Report 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1287 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. 