LiDAR Drone Market 2024 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2031, Claims AMR

The lidar drone market was valued at $0.15 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2031.

By LiDAR type, the bathymetric segment is projected to dominate the global LiDAR drone market in terms of growth rate.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global LiDAR drone market garnered $0.15 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.0 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10899 Segments covered LiDAR type, drone type, drone range, application, and regionDrivers Surge in adoption of LiDAR drone for mining applicationGrowth in investments in smart city projectsExpansion in applications in civil and defense engineeringOpportunities Rise in adoption of aerial data collection tools for environmental purposesHigher investments in the drone industryRestraints Stringent restrictions and regulations related to use of drones in various countriesLack of trained personnel to operate LiDAR droneHigh operational and purchasing costThe research provides detailed segmentation of the global LiDAR drone market based on LiDAR type, drone type, drone range, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on drone type, the rotary wing segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global LiDAR drone market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the fixed wing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.9% from 2022 to 2031.Based on drone range, the short segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global LiDAR drone market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the long segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.9% from 2022 to 2031.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lidar-drone-market/purchase-options Based on application, the environment segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global LiDAR drone market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period.Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global LiDAR drone market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period.Leading market players of the global LiDAR drone market analyzed in the research includePhoenix Lidar SystemsLeica Geosystems AGTeledyne ImagingTopodronePolyExplore Inc.MicrodronesUMS SkeldaryellowscanOnyxScanRIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐉𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/business-jet-market-A07123 𝐋𝐨𝐰-𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/low-cost-carrier-lcc-market-A185683 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-sensors-market-A06225

