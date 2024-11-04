President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates President-elect Duma Boko of Botswana on election outcome

President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his warm congratulations to President-Elect Duma Boko and the government and people of the Republic of Botswana on the success of the recently concluded election in South Africa’s neighbouring nation.

President Ramaphosa commends the Umbrella for Democratic Change coalition on its success in the election under the leadership of President-Elect Boko and welcomes outgoing President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s stated preparations for a transition that follows 58 years of governance by the Botswana Democratic Party.

President Ramaphosa said: “The success of the election in our sister nation is an important and affirming demonstration of democratic maturity in our region and on our continent.

“As South Africa, we look forward to deepening our fraternal relations and cooperation with the Republic of Botswana, with outcomes that will benefit both our nations.”

