Submit Release
News Search

There were 85 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,380 in the last 365 days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates President-elect Duma Boko of Botswana on election outcome

President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his warm congratulations to President-Elect Duma Boko and the government and people of the Republic of Botswana on the success of the recently concluded election in South Africa’s neighbouring nation.

President Ramaphosa commends the Umbrella for Democratic Change coalition on its success in the election under the leadership of President-Elect Boko and welcomes outgoing President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s stated preparations for a transition that follows 58 years of governance by the Botswana Democratic Party.

President Ramaphosa said: “The success of the election in our sister nation is an important and affirming demonstration of democratic maturity in our region and on our continent.

“As South Africa, we look forward to deepening our fraternal relations and cooperation with the Republic of Botswana, with outcomes that will benefit both our nations.”

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa – media@presidency.gov.za

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates President-elect Duma Boko of Botswana on election outcome

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more