ADB Provides $10 Million Grant to Address Gender-Based Violence in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA (4 November 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved $10 million in grant financing to address gender-based violence (GBV) in Cambodia to help meet the country’s target of zero GBV by 2030.

The Strengthening Country Systems for Prevention and Response to GBV project is ADB’s first stand-alone Asian Development Fund (ADF) grant specifically focused on gender equality in Southeast Asia, and establishes a clear link between governance systems, public financial management, and the quality and accessibility of services addressing GBV.

The project will strengthen legal and institutional frameworks by updating Cambodia’s legislation on domestic violence; improve service delivery at the local level by strengthening the quality and accessibility of response services and refurbishing shelters for survivors, especially in rural areas; and leverage digital solutions in adolescent school-based and community-based programs to promote prevention. It will enhance digital solutions for 24/7 access to information, education, and communication resources on GBV in an effort to link prevention and response in a continuum for maximum impact.

“This important project will enhance systemic responses, expand access to shelters, and ensure survivors receive the care they need,” said ADB Country Director for Cambodia Jyotsana Varma. “It will also promote community-based programs on prevention, empowering local communities to play a key role in raising awareness and stopping violence before it occurs. ADB remains committed to supporting Cambodia in building a safer, more inclusive society for all.”

The incidence of GBV remains persistently high even as Cambodia has made significant strides in combating it with the government and civil society organizations piloting promising prevention approaches. Since 2014, the prevalence of intimate partner violence has decreased by 8 percentage points to 21% women (aged 15–49) experiencing it at least once in their lifetime, according to the World Health Organization. While better than the global and Southeast Asian average of 30%, Cambodia still faces hurdles due to uneven response hindered by multiple public agencies, and limited survivor-centered care.

Building on lessons from previous GBV projects in Asia, this initiative promotes a comprehensive, whole-of-government approach that integrates gender equality and GBV considerations across key ministries for Women’s Affairs, Interior, and Economy and Finance to ensure a coordinated response.

This $10 million project is funded by a grant from the Asian Development Fund, which supports ADB’s vulnerable developing member countries.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 69 members—49 from the region.