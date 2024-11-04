APRA registers new non-operating holding company – St Andrew’s Australia Services Pty Ltd
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has registered St Andrew’s Australia Services Pty Ltd as a non-operating holding company of one registered life insurer under the Life Insurance Act 1995, and one authorised general insurer under Insurance Act 1973.
An updated list of all APRA authorised non-operating holding companies NOHCs can be found on the APRA website at: Register of non-operating holding companies.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.