Nigerian R&B Duo Apex and Bionic’s Album Nobody Holy Continues to Make Waves

AJAH, LAGOS, NIGERIA, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apex and Bionic, the Nigerian R&B duo of brothers Andrew and Daniel Omokhudu, continue to attract attention from music enthusiasts with their album Nobody Holy. Released under JFK Resolute Entertainment, the album highlights their distinctive sound and includes collaborations with notable artists such as Davido, Seyi Shay, Oritsefemi, Slimcase, and 2Baba. Since its release, Nobody Holy has gained recognition, reaching the top 50 on Audiomack's pop album charts and featuring the single "Je Ka Lowo," which entered the US Apple Music Top 100 chart.

Nobody Holy is regarded as an album that provides a multi-dimensional cultural experience. The project's impact extends to the big screen, with a movie titled Nobody Holy currently showing across 30 African countries, where Apex and Bionic star as the main characters. The movie also features prominent Nigerian actors Belinda Effah, Uche Ugbodo, Kevin Ikeduba, and Funny Toheeb.

The duo’s rise to prominence has earned them several award nominations, including ‘Most Promising Artistes’ at THE ALL YOUTHS AWARDS and ‘Best New Acts’ at the SCREAM AWARDS, while AFRIMA Awards featured them as fresh new acts #OffTheContinent in 2021.

For a detailed review of Nobody Holy by Pulse.ng, check out Pulse.ng album review.

The duo’s upcoming album is anticipated to mark a new phase in their career, with more of the thoughtful lyrics and layered sounds that have characterized their musical journey.

