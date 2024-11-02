Sam Hou Fai: Upholding the principle of "One country, two systems" to build Macao a perfect home to live up to the trust and expectations of the Central Government and Macao people

MACAU, November 2 - The sixth-term Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), Mr Sam Hou Fai, said he is deeply honoured with a sense of great responsibility upon receiving his appointment from the Central Government today (2 November 2024). He expresses his sincere gratitude for the trust and support from the Central Government. In his new capacity, he is fully dedicated to diligently implementing the significant directives of President Xi Jinping, and resolutely upholding the principle of "One country, two systems", to build a perfect home for Macao people, to live up to the trust and expectations of President Xi, the Central Government, and Macao people.

Upon returning to Macau International Airport this afternoon, Mr Sam Hou Fai promptly summarised his visit to Beijing for the media. He expressed profound appreciation for being received by President Xi Jinping, and acknowledged his appointment as the sixth-term Chief Executive of the MSAR by the Central Government. He noted that the appointment not only reflects the trust and support granted to him, but also embodies the Central Government's concern for the people of Macao and its robust backing for Macao's development, alongside its earnest hope for the successful implementation of "One country, two systems."

He specifically highlighted President Xi's remarks that "One country, two systems" is a beneficial system that aligns with the fundamental interests of both the nation and Macao. The Central Government will continue implementing comprehensively and accurately the principles of "One country, two systems," "Macao people governing Macao," and a high degree of autonomy, ensuring that these principles remain steadfast and intact.

President Xi hopes Mr Sam could embrace significant responsibilities and fulfil his missions, to lead the new-term government of the MSAR by uniting all sectors of society, working collaboratively with integrity and innovation, taking proactive measures, and continuously creating a new chapter in the practice of "One country, two systems" with distinct Macao characteristics, to make greater contributions to the country’s high-quality development and national rejuvenation.

Mr Sam Hou Fai said that President Xi also instructs the new-term MSAR Government to continue steadfastly and accurately implementing "One country, two systems", consolidating and developing the achievements attained under "One country, two systems" with Macao characteristics. President Xi also emphasised that national security is a fundamental principle of "One country, two systems" and is of utmost importance; thus, the MSAR Government must diligently safeguard national sovereignty, security, and developmental interests.

He said that President Xi also called for the new-term MSAR Government to continuously create favourable environment for orderly facilitation of Macao's appropriate economic diversification, and highlighted the need to fully leverage Macao's advantages as "One Centre, One Platform, One Base" to actively participate in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

President Xi also expressed concern regarding elderly care, childcare, education, and healthcare in Macao, urging the new-term MSAR Government to consider implementing effective measures, to ensure that the public could enjoy equitable, precise, and targeted social welfare.

In this regard, Mr Sam Hou Fai is fully committed to diligently implementing President Xi's important directives with confidence and determination. Under the leadership of the Central Government, he will comprehensively and accurately uphold the principle of "One country, two systems", while safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and developmental interests. In the future, he aims to further refine the national security legal framework to adapt to changing circumstances and challenges, thereby reinforcing the barriers for national security without compromise.

He will unite and lead all sectors of society in Macao to continuously enhance governance capabilities and standards, vigorously develop and improve people’s livelihoods, promote appropriate economic diversification, and better integrate with and contribute to national development to build a better home for Macao people.

The Central Government fully supports the new Chief Executive and MSAR Government in adhering to the rule of law, leveraging Macao’s unique position and advantages to better integrate with and contribute to national development, while playing a more proactive role in China's opening up to the outside world.

Mr Sam Hou Fai said that he and the new-term MSAR Government will leverage the advantages of "One country, two systems," fully implement the principle of "patriots governing Macao," harness Macao's strengths to meet national needs, and facilitate a stable and prosperous practice of "One country, two systems" with distinct Macao characteristics.

Regarding the appointment of principal officials for the new Government, Mr Sam Hou Fai said that he is actively organising the new MSAR Government and that, at this stage, there are no definitive candidates for the principal positions. He will listen to various opinions and engage with different individuals, with the expectation of submitting a list of principal officials to the Central Government in November.

He emphasised that loyalty to the nation and to the MSAR, support for the Basic Law, patriotism, dedication to duty, and integrity are essential criteria for serving as a principal official. Furthermore, candidates must earn the trust of the Central Government and the recognition of Macao people. They must possess national awareness, a commitment to public welfare, a sense of responsibility, teamwork spirit, governance capabilities, and integrity.

Once the Central Government appoints the principal officials, the Chief Executive and his team will devote themselves to preparing next year’s policy address, refining certain campaign platform elements into key priorities for governance. These priorities will mainly focus on enhancing livelihoods, promoting moderate economic diversification, advancing high-quality development in the next phase of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, improving public governance capabilities and standards, and perfecting the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security.

He further noted that government work must be considered holistically. In terms of people’s livelihoods, attention should continue to be given to post-pandemic recovery, support for the underprivileged, and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Regarding appropriate economic diversification, he is considering promoting an industrial fund led by the government to guide the development of high-tech industries while creating conditions to attract international high-end talent to remain in Macao and further develop the cultural and tourism sectors.

In terms of public administration reform, optimisation and restructuring will be carried out step by step to enhance overall civil service awareness and proactivity in delivering efficient public administrative services to citizens.

Mr Sam Hou Fai firmly believes that under the leadership of the Central Government and with strong national support, the new-term MSAR Government will continuously build consensus, gather strength, foster self-confidence and resilience, and pursue innovation. Macao will undoubtedly achieve high-quality development while continuously writing a new chapter in the successful practice of "One country, two systems" with distinct Macao characteristics.