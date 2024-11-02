71st Macau Grand Prix Family Carnival opened today

MACAU, November 2 - “Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region – 71st Macau Grand Prix” will be held from November 14th to 17th this year.

To enable residents and visitors to experience its lively atmosphere in the lead-up to the event, this weekend’s "71st Macau Grand Prix - Family Carnival" got under at Tap Seac Square today.

The opening ceremony of the event was held at 2:45 pm today (November 2nd), and guests included: Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau and Coordinator of the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC); Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office and MGPOC member; Chong Coc Veng, Chairman of the Automobile General Association of Macao – China and Coordinator of the Sporting Subcommittee of MGPOC; Lei Si Leng, Acting Vice President of the Sports Bureau and Deputy Coordinator of MGPOC; Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office and MGPOC member; representatives of elite sponsors including Linda Wong, Assistant Senior Vice President of Public Relations of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Catherine Kong, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Community Affairs of Sands China Ltd.; Irene Wong, Senior Vice President of Public and Community Relations of MGM; Porcia Leung, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications of Corporate Brand & Marketing of SJM Resorts, S.A.; representatives of premium sponsors including Frederic Luvisutto, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Wynn Macau Limited; Jennifer Lai, Director of Innovation and Public Relations of Melco Resorts & Entertainment; members of MGPOC and Subcommittees; representatives of other sponsors and partners, and members of the Sports Committee.

The 71st Macau Grand Prix-themed carnival at Tap Seac Square features a recreated Guia Circuit and a mini race track, with interactive games catering to the whole family. Children participating in the event can become mini racing drivers and race track workers. Visitors can gain a first-hand understanding of the various tasks performed during the Grand Prix, and learn more about racing activities as well as have the opportunity to obtain 71st Grand Prix-themed souvenirs. Additional elements at the carnival convey the message of enhanced family life.

The Family Carnival continues tomorrow (Sunday) from 10am to 9pm. There are a number of motor racing simulation games including: Mini Guia Circuit; Official Timing; Race Control; Crane Operator; Flag Marshal; Electrical Engineer; Professional Mechanic; Medical Expert; Fire Elite; and Grid Kids, to enable children to experience the thrill of the Grand Prix.

“Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region – 71st Macau Grand Prix” will be held from November 14th to 17th. This year's Grand Prix includes seven exciting events: The Macau Grand Prix – FIA FR World Cup; Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup; Macau Guia Race – Kumho FIA TCR World Tour Event of Macau; Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 56th Edition; Greater Bay Area GT Cup; Macau Roadsport – Macao SAR Establishment Cup and the Macau Roadsport Challenge. Tickets are on sale now.

In addition to arranging exciting events for the fans, the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee has also organized a variety of activities surrounding the event, including the opening ceremony and Auto Show at Tap Seac Square from November 9th to 10th. In addition, in order to further promote racing culture, the "71st Macau Grand Prix Photo Competition" will again be held to encourage Macao residents to participate in the Grand Prix events in different way and to experience the exciting energy of the 71st Macau Grand Prix together.

Further details of the event can be found by visiting the official website of the Macau Grand Prix at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo or via the "Macau GP Macau Grand Prix" mobile application. Official social channels may be found on Facebook, WeChat and Weibo, on the "Macao Major Sporting Events" Facebook page, "澳門體育" (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and "澳門特區體育局" (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.