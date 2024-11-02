Submit Release
Statement of Sen Win Gatchalian on reinstatement of ERC Chair Dimalanta

November 1, 2024

The reinstatement of Energy Regulatory Commission chair Monalisa Dimalanta is a favorable development in the energy sector and bodes well with our desire to see a revitalized regulatory body given her unquestionable integrity and exemplary work ethics.

With Chair Dimalanta at the helm, we can only expect the ERC to provide sound decisions that appropriately balances the interest of all stakeholders in the industry and protects the welfare of consumers. Inasasahan nating mas magiging matatag ang papel ng ERC sa sektor sa mga dadating na panahon.

