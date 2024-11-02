International observers for second round of Moldova’s presidential election to hold press conference on Monday

CHISINAU, 2 November 2024 – International observers will hold a press conference to present their preliminary conclusions following the second round of the presidential election in Moldova. What: A press conference of the international election observation mission for the second round of the presidential election in Moldova

The press conference can be attended in person or via Zoom (details below)

You can also follow the livestream at https://www.osce.org/odihr/elections/moldova/576117. Who: Ms. Lucie Potůčková, Special Co-ordinator and leader of the short-term OSCE observers

Mr. Jone Blikra, Head of the delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)

Ms. Marta Temido, Head of the delegation from the European Parliament (EP)

Ms. Urszula Gacek, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission When: 15:00 local time (GMT +2), on 4 November 2024 Where: The Courtyard Chisinau Hotel, 21/A Arborilor Str., Chisinau Registration: No registration is necessary if you are attending the press conference in person, but only questions from journalists will be taken To take part via Zoom, please register by 11:00 local time on 4 November with Thomas Rymer, thomas.rymer@odihr-moldova.org, and Sanita Jemberga, sanita.jemberga@odihr-moldova.org. For further information: Thomas Rymer, ODIHR, thomas.rymer@odihr-moldova.org

Nat Parry, OSCE PA, nat@oscepa.dk

Ivi-Triin Odrats, PACE, ivi-triin.odrats@coe.int

Raffaele Luise, EP, raffaele.luise@europarl.europa.eu

