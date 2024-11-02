Westminster Barracks / Violation of APO and Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1007348

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600





DATE/TIME: 11/01/2024 at approximately 9:40 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Depot Road, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release





ACCUSED: Tanner Corbeil

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, Vermont





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/01/2024, at approximately 9:40 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report that 24-year-old Tanner Corbeil had violated an Abuse Prevention Order (APO). Troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded and determined that Corbeil violated the APO and several of his active conditions of release. Corbeil was arrested for the violations and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on November 4th, 2024, at 12:30 PM to answer the above charges.





COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/2024 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Windham County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.