President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced today that federal disaster assistance is available to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe to supplement the Tribal Nation’s efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm, straight-line winds and flooding from July 13-14, 2024.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storm, straight-line winds and flooding.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Edwin J. Martin has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Tribal Nation and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.