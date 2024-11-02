Gov. Justice announces October revenue collections, highlights state’s record of responsible spending and smart tax cuts

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s revenue collections surpassed $393 million in October, the fourth month of Fiscal Year 2025. Current fiscal year revenue estimates are on track to exceed estimated expenses by more than $80 million. This demonstrates West Virginia’s recent record of responsible spending and strategic tax cuts, which allow the state to deliver a surplus that benefits taxpayers while meeting essential funding needs. "West Virginia's revenue numbers show exactly what we've been working so hard to achieve," Gov. Justice said. "We're proving that responsible spending and smart tax cuts can go hand-in-hand. We are still on track for another solid surplus that allows Toby and Edith to have more money in their pockets. We've been able to cut over a billion dollars in taxes. Think about what that means. That's a billion dollars that helps put Thanksgiving dinner on the table, presents under the Christmas tree, or gas in the tank to visit loved ones. We're growing, we're investing, and we're showing the nation what's possible. When I first took office, I immediately recognized that West Virginia had all the instruments, and it just needed a leader of the band. That's exactly what I've tried to be over the last eight years. I won't be your Governor much longer, but I can tell you without a doubt that West Virginia is on a winning streak, and we're not slowing down." For more detailed information, you can access the monthly revenue and cash flow reports from the West Virginia State Budget Office by clicking here.

