Submit Release
News Search

There were 335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,652 in the last 365 days.

Full nighttime closure of H-1 westbound at Vineyard Boulevard off-ramp Monday, Nov. 4

Posted on Nov 1, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will close the H-1 Freeway westbound from the Vineyard Boulevard off-ramp to the vicinity of the Pali Highway off-ramp on Monday, Nov. 4 from 8:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. for permanent striping.

All westbound traffic will be detoured to the Vineyard Boulevard exit. Motorists may reenter the westbound H-1 Freeway by turning right on Vineyard Boulevard at Punchbowl Street. Portable message boards have been deployed to the area. Emergency vehicles and TheBus will be detoured.

HDOT previously excavated the H-1 Freeway in the vicinity of Magellan Avenue to replace a drainage pipe. The striping completes the repairs to pavement that had been disturbed for the drainage repairs. Additional drainage repairs on the eastbound side of the freeway in this location will be scheduled at a later date.

HDOT posts lane closures notices for the following week on Friday afternoons at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Full nighttime closure of H-1 westbound at Vineyard Boulevard off-ramp Monday, Nov. 4

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more