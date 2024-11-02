Full nighttime closure of H-1 westbound at Vineyard Boulevard off-ramp Monday, Nov. 4

Main, News Posted on Nov 1, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will close the H-1 Freeway westbound from the Vineyard Boulevard off-ramp to the vicinity of the Pali Highway off-ramp on Monday, Nov. 4 from 8:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. for permanent striping.

All westbound traffic will be detoured to the Vineyard Boulevard exit. Motorists may reenter the westbound H-1 Freeway by turning right on Vineyard Boulevard at Punchbowl Street. Portable message boards have been deployed to the area. Emergency vehicles and TheBus will be detoured.

HDOT previously excavated the H-1 Freeway in the vicinity of Magellan Avenue to replace a drainage pipe. The striping completes the repairs to pavement that had been disturbed for the drainage repairs. Additional drainage repairs on the eastbound side of the freeway in this location will be scheduled at a later date.

HDOT posts lane closures notices for the following week on Friday afternoons at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

