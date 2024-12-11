TapClicks and Epitaph Group Partner to Deliver Marketing Services and Technology, Expanding the TapClicks Marketplace

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, today announced a new technology and marketing partnership with the Epitaph Group, a full-service, full-funnel media agency committed to delivering customized media strategies and growth-focused solutions for clients and partners. Epitaph Group is now part of the TapClicks Marketplace, and is currently offering marketing services with up to $2,000 in media credits, exclusive to TapClicks customers. Clients are also invited to meet with Epitaph Group for a complimentary 60 minute media consultation to discuss their biggest brand challenges and discover their unique, tailored and proven media approach rooted in both strategy and data.

Epitaph Group is also leveraging the TapClicks Smart Marketing platform for internal use, as a direct client. Together, the companies have built a bespoke back-end marketing technology system for Epitaph planning, through execution, to finance, to help automate basic agency functions and increase efficiencies. This helps clients via increased agency productivity, with more focus on unique media strategies, quantitative metrics, and campaign optimization. It benefits the digital marketing arena overall by substantially increasing justifiable expectations for agency technology.

Heidi Krause, COO at the Epitaph Group, commented, “We, along with the talented TapClicks team, have leveraged the TapClicks product foundation to build a single-source technology process system, which will help increase our time spent on client business and reduce our manual administrative work at our media agency. We are very proud of this program, and value the TapClicks partnership.”

“The team at TapClicks has made transitioning our data infrastructure seamless and pain free,” stated Mike De'Oliveira, Head of Digital Platforms and Data at Epitaph. “The partnership with TapClicks will help our agency get our end-to-end process onto a single platform, accelerating our capabilities of leveraging the data in new and interesting ways together.”

Chel Heler, Chief Growth Officer of TapClicks, commented, “We are proud to partner with Epitaph in creatively deploying the TapClicks Smart Marketing platform to meet their process needs. We believe clients in a wide range of different verticals will benefit from their digital marketing services, including agencies, brands, and franchises.”

TapClicks and Epitaph Group are driving the deployment of the latest in marketing technology and services to streamline processes and better serve their clients. This new Marketplace solution is available now.

About Epitaph Group:

Epitaph Group is more than a full-funnel media agency; it's a catalyst for meaningful growth for its clients and partners. With deep roots in media and consumer strategy, Epitaph Group combines visionary thinking with the latest media technologies to transform business objectives into tangible success stories. By forging close partnerships, it tailors innovative strategies that navigate the complexities of today's ever-evolving media landscape. Epitaph Group turns challenges into opportunities, empowering brands to thrive and achieve exceptional results in a competitive market. Their commitment to excellence ensures that every campaign not only meets but exceeds expectations, driving sustainable growth and lasting impact. Please see: www.epitaphgroup.com.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform that includes over 10,000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information about TapClicks, please visit us at www.tapclicks.com.

