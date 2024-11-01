Submit Release
Governor Newsom takes action to support communities recovering from fires

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed states of emergency to support ongoing recovery efforts in the City of Oceanside due to the Pier Fire, in Siskiyou County due to the Shelly Fire, and in Sierra County due to the Bear Fire.

The emergency proclamations enable the impacted city and counties to seek resources under the California Disaster Assistance Act, among other provisions.

The text of the emergency proclamation for the City of Oceanside can be found here.

The text of the emergency proclamation for Siskiyou County can be found here.

The text of the emergency proclamation for Sierra County can be found here.

