CBP’s San Diego Border Patrol Sector and Air and Marine Branch arrest over 40 individuals in maritime smuggling

San Diego, — San Diego Border Patrol Sector along with San Diego Air and Marine Branch, interdicted several maritime human smuggling events within 24 hours.

Beached pleasure craft vessel seized by Air and Marine Operations following a maritime smuggling interdiction near New Port Beach.

In recent years, CBP has recorded hundreds of human smuggling events throughout San Diego. Some of these events occurred over the weekend in our local San Diego beach areas.

The first event occurred Sunday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m., when agents from CBP’s San Diego Air and Marine Branch, observed a 23 ft. fishing vessel drop off four individuals at Dana Landing in Mission Bay. Agents immediately approached the four subjects and conducted an immigration inspection, and determined they were illegally present in the U.S. The four were placed under arrest, along with vessel’s captain and crew member. During the investigation agents additionally arrested a suspected human smuggler attempting to pick up the four individuals in an awaiting sedan. All individuals involved were transported to a local Border Patrol station for further processing and the case will be prosecuted for 8 USC 1324. The vessel and sedan were seized by Air and Marine Operations.

Later that morning, agents assigned to CBP’s San Clemente Border Patrol Station, were notified of an active maritime human smuggling event, near Crystal Cove in Newport Beach. When agents arrived on scene, they were informed that 16 individuals excited a beached pleasure craft vessel. Witnesses reported seeing a group of individuals running from the vessel towards the local roadways. After a search of the area using an Air and Marine Operations A-Star helicopter, San Clemente agents encountered 16 individuals, who were found to be illegally present in the U.S. All individuals were transported to a local Border Patrol Station for further processing. The vessel was seized by Air and Marine Operations.

“Smugglers consistently put migrants at risk, with disregard for their safety,” said Brandon J. Tucker, Director of Air and Marine Operations, San Diego Air and Marine Branch. “The ocean is one of the most dangerous routes to attempt illegal entry into the United States. Our agents are dedicated professionals who use advanced technology and teamwork to safeguard our coastal and maritime regions.”

Lastly, at approximately 3 a.m., Monday morning, agents assigned to the CBP’s San Clemente Border Patrol station spotted a suspicious panga three miles off the coast of Solana Beach, California. At approximately 4 a.m., agents witnessed the vessel drop off a group of individuals near Beacons Beach in Leucadia. Agents responded to the area, and after a brief search, agents encountered 15 individuals illegally present in the United States. All individuals were transported to a local Border Patrol station for further processing. The captain of the panga was able to abscond and maneuvered the vessel back south into Mexican waters without being intercepted.

“With the winter months approaching, these extremely dangerous smuggling routes may lead to injury or even fatal situations,” said Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel. “Our message has been consistent, do not to place your life in the hands of smugglers who promise you safe passage, but only have money and their own interests in mind.”

CBP’s San Diego Border Patrol Sector is responsible for more than 931 coastal miles of border that stretches the entire coast of California. To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact at (619) 498-9900.