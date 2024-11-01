Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey Calls for Fourth Graders to Enter 2025 Bookmark Contest

Millburn, NJ, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) invites New Jersey fourth graders to submit artwork for its 2025 Design a Fourth Grade Bookmark contest. Students are encouraged to create designs around the theme “Fun Things to Do Instead of Doing Drugs.” Winning designs will be printed and distributed statewide to classrooms.

Last year, Adam Idrovo of Good Shepherd Academy in Nutley and Emily Ortiz of Lafayette Street School in Newark were chosen as grand prize winners in PDFNJ’s Fourth Grade Folder Contest. They were among 35 finalists and their artwork was featured on 30,000 folders that were distributed to classrooms.

"This contest gives students a way to support a drug-free lifestyle," said Angelo Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. "By designing bookmarks with positive messages, kids can help their peers think about other fun ways to stay active and drug-free."

Submissions for the competition will be accepted until December 13. For more information and to enter, visit drugfreenj.org/4thgraderules/.

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 230 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

