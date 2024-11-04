US Sports Camps Teams Up with Evolve1 to Boost Mental Training for Young Athletes

The Official Provider of Nike Sports Camps Champions Athlete Wellbeing On and Off the Field with Evolve1 Partnership

For many USSC campers, this will be their first opportunity to work on the mental side of their sports development.” — Brendan Doyle, President at US Sports Camps

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Sports Camps , the largest sports camp network in North America and licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps, announces a new partnership with Evolve1 —an innovative program dedicated to providing mental training for youth athletes. This collaboration will introduce the 30-day Evolve1 Mental Training Program, an app-based initiative designed by today’s leading performance and sport psychologists to empower young athletes to excel both on and off the field.The Evolve1 program helps athletes develop essential mental skills, including goal setting, imagery, self-talk, resilience, and focus. In addition to physical conditioning, these skills are crucial for enhancing self-esteem and confidence, ultimately leading to improved athletic performance.The Evolve1 Mental Training Program will be available to campers across the United States, ensuring that young athletes have access to comprehensive training that supports both physical and mental conditioning. “For many USSC campers, this will be their first opportunity to work on the mental side of their sports development,” said Brendan Doyle, President at US Sports Camps. “We’ve partnered with Evolve1 to continue our aim to provide best in class camp products.”This program is designed to provide young athletes (13+ years old) with short, 90-second daily videos designed to fit into any athlete’s busy schedule. Each day, athletes receive a new video lesson that builds their mental toolkit, helping them stay motivated, confident, and ready to take on any challenge.“We’re thrilled about this partnership as it's a positive step in keeping the well-being of our athletes a priority,” said Toni Owens, CEO of Evolve1. “Ninety-eight percent of surveyed youth soccer athletes ages twelve to eighteen reported they wanted help on their mental game. Ninety-two percent preferred to receive the training in an app on their own time. It’s time to focus on the whole athlete and strengthen the mental muscle in our youth.”For more information on the Evolve1 Mental Training Program and to register for this program, visit the following web page: US Sports Camps: Evolve1 ###About US Sports CampsUS Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps for the past 30 years. The company has offered sports camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic, and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.About Evolve1Evolve1 delivers top-tier mental conditioning for young athletes, boosting key mental skills and performance-while making training fun and engaging. Graduates of the Evolve1 program show improvement in resilience, self-talk, imagery, goal setting, focus and report improved confidence and self-esteem. The revolutionary smartphone application provides daily mental conditioning training designed specifically for young athletes. Evolve1’s curriculum is research-backed and informed by contributions from top sports psychologists and performance coaches.The Evolve1 multi-sport team and individual app is available on iOS and Android platforms. Follow Evolve1 on social media via Instagram. To learn more about how Evolve1 can help individual athletes, teams, leagues or organizations, visit Evolve1.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.