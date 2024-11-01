Paycor Achieves Multiple Top 5 Rankings in 2024-2025 Sapient HR Systems Report

Leading HR software provider recognized for excellence in mid-market segment for both User Experience and Vendor Satisfaction across multiple categories

CINCINNATI, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) ("Paycor"), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced its top 5 placement in Sapient Insights Group's 27th Annual HR Systems Report for 2024-2025. This prestigious report highlights the 50 top-performing HR technology solutions based on vendor and customer feedback. Paycor earned multiple mid-market (defined by Sapient as having 500 – 4,999 employees) top 5 rankings in User Experience (UX) and Vendor Satisfaction (VS), recognizing our exceptional HR technology that empowers leaders to focus on strategic initiatives that drive business results and employee success.

“Paycor’s rankings in this year’s survey are a testament to our organization’s commitment to connecting leaders to expertise and providing guidance every step of the way,” said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Paycor. “Our product and customer experience innovation is grounded in customer feedback, as Paycor truly becomes an extension of your team, delivering expert advice on HR, compliance, payroll, and taxes, as well as in-product guidance to help customers manage their business. We continue to raise the bar in customer satisfaction in an increasingly tech-forward HR landscape.”

Paycor’s Top 5 Rankings in User Experience include:

Payroll solutions for both Mid-Market and SMB segments

HRMS for Mid-Market

Onboarding solutions for SMB

Performance management for SMB

Paycor recruiting solution for SMB



In Vendor Satisfaction, Paycor achieved Top 5 rankings for:

Payroll solutions for Mid-Market

HRMS for Mid-Market

Onboarding solutions for SMB

Performance management for SMB

Paycor recruiting solution for SMB



The Sapient HR Systems Survey, now in its 27th year, is widely recognized as one of the most comprehensive studies of HR technology trends and solution analysis. It gathered feedback from 3,318 HR professionals representing various industries and organization sizes, evaluating 274 technology solutions across 14 segments.

“We are witnessing Paycor significantly expand their capabilities and offerings to address the evolving needs of both their traditional SMB audience and the Mid-Market segment, which includes organizations with up to 5,000 employees,” said Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer and Managing Partner at Sapient Insights Group. “Securing a top-five position in the Voice of the Customer for Mid-Market Payroll and HRMS is a remarkable achievement in this competitive landscape. Customers particularly value Paycor’s high-touch customer service model combined with an intuitive solution that employees find easy to use.”

To learn more about Paycor’s highly-rated, user-friendly solutions, please visit Paycor HCM Software.

About Paycor

Paycor’s HR, payroll, and talent platform connects leaders to people, data, and expertise. We help leaders drive engagement and retention by giving them tools to coach, develop, and grow employees. We give them unprecedented insights into their operational data with a unified HCM experience that can seamlessly connect to other mission-critical technology. By providing expert guidance and consultation, we help them achieve business results and become an extension of their teams. Learn more at paycor.com .​

Media Relations:

Carly Pennekamp

513-954-7282

PR@paycor.com

Investor Relations:

Rachel White

513-954-7388

IR@paycor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.