Cybersecurity Attorney Joins the Boston Office of The Wagner Law Group

Cybersecurity Attorney Joshua Cook Joins the Boston Office of The Wagner Law Group

Josh has a proven history of helping clients identify and address cybersecurity issues and we are delighted that he is joining us and introducing a new and crucial practice area to our firm” — Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcia S. Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group , recognized as the nation’s leading ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that Joshua Cook has joined the firm’s Boston office as Of Counsel. “Josh has a proven history of helping clients identify and address cybersecurity issues and we are delighted that he is joining us and introducing a new and crucial practice area to our firm,” says Ms. Wagner.Joshua Cook assesses privacy, cybersecurity programs, business continuity plans and vendor profiles in order to assist clients in developing a big-picture view of the existing threat environment and key risks. He works with clients to identify gaps in cybersecurity protections and to apply strategic and operational mitigation solutions to ensure that those gaps are filled. Mr. Cook also advises clients on the implementation and maintenance of comprehensive cybersecurity, anti-fraud and brand protection compliance programs, policies, and playbooks and develops related employee training programs and manuals. He creates organizational cyberattack incident response plans and business continuity/disaster recovery plans, and advises clients on how to address and mitigate the impact when incidents arise. Mr. Cook negotiates cybersecurity-related contracts on behalf of clients and assists in resolving contract disputes. He has also represented clients in multi-year, multi-regulator investigations related to cybersecurity and privacy issues.Mr. Cook is the author of several cybersecurity-law related publications including a recently published book entitled “Cyber Resilience by Design: The Executive's Guide to Managing a Cyberattack.” He is admitted to practice law in Massachusetts, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts and the First Circuit Court of Appeals. Mr. Cook holds a Certified Information Privacy Professional/United States (CIPP/US) certification issued by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) and an IBM Artificial Intelligence Fundamentals credential. He is also certified as a FINRA Arbitrator.The Wagner Law GroupEstablished in 1996, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 45 attorneys in nine offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations, as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyerslists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by Best Lawyersas a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the are-as of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, and is listed by the Boston Globe among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts.

