NIU Announces Huge 2024 Holiday Deals on Electric 2-Wheeled Vehicles

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced its holiday deals for the 2024 season, offering customers an opportunity to purchase top-rated e-scooters, e-bikes and more at a fraction of the price. Designed with ‘Mobility for All’ in mind, the deals provide significant discounts across NIU’s high-performance vehicle lineup to encourage eco-friendly transportation options for riders of all ages.

The sales will begin on November 1 and continue through the new year, with discounts available online and at participating retailers nationwide. Shoppers can save up to 60% on select models including the new already affordable KQi 100 Series of electric kick scooters and the rugged luxury KQi 300X and KQi 300P scooters. NIU is making sustainable transportation more affordable and accessible for all this holiday season.

Holiday Deal Highlights:

Sale Date: November 1 - January 15, 2025

Shoppers can experience the new 100 Series electric kick scooters that blend affordability, quality and technology into one for an extended holiday sale.

KQi 100P : MSRP: $349.00, Sale: $249.98 (28% off); available at Kohl’s, select Walmart locations and Bestbuy.com.

: MSRP: $349.00, Sale: $249.98 (28% off); available at Kohl’s, select Walmart locations and Bestbuy.com. KQi 100F : MSRP: $449.00, Sale: $349.98 (22% off); available at Best Buy

Sale Date: November 29 - December 26, 2024

Customers can also enjoy sales from NIU’s industry leading lineup of electric scooters and bikes for a limited time during the prime holiday season.

Electric Scooters

Electric Bikes

BQi-C3 Pro : MSRP: $2,199.00, Sale: $1,249.00 (43% off); available at Best Buy

: MSRP: $2,199.00, Sale: $1,249.00 (43% off); available at Best Buy Bqi-FT 300 : MSRP: $1,499.00, Sale: $1,299.00 (13% off); available at Best Buy

Customers can explore NIU’s holiday specials online at NIU.com or at participating retail locations nationwide.

About NIU Technologies

As a global leader in electric two-wheeled vehicles, NIU's mission is to redefine urban mobility and make life better. Available in 52 countries and listed on Nasdaq, NIU has sold over 4,600,000 electric vehicles since launching its first electric scooter in 2015. Designing and manufacturing high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, and scooters, as of October 2024, NIU's loyal users and fans have traveled over 25 billion kilometers worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit https://global.niu.com .

