CHRISTUS Health expands quality care network in Texarkana

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHRISTUS Health announced today it has finalized the purchase of Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, ensuring compassionate, quality care to area residents for decades to come.

CHRISTUS purchased the hospital from Steward Healthcare, ensuring it would not close following Steward’s bankruptcy. CHRISTUS is committed to maintaining continuity of care in the community and will retain nearly all the hospital’s clinicians and staff.

“We are aligned in our commitment to providing exceptional health care services to our community,” said Jason Adams, president of CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System.

Added Thomas Gilbert, Wadley president: “We’re excited to join the CHRISTUS family so that together, we can provide the Texarkana community with the excellent care they need and deserve.”

CHRISTUS Health is an international faith-based, not-for-profit health care system based in Irving, Texas, with more than 60 hospitals, over 4,000 employed physicians, and a health plan with more than 250,000 covered lives in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Mexico. CHRISTUS Health is made up of 51,000 Associates providing compassionate and individualized care at more than 600 centers, including community hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and health ministries. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston, the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve. For more information, visit www.christushealth.org.

