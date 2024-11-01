Merit Medical Completes Acquisition of Lead Management Portfolio from Cook Medical

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a global leader in healthcare technology, today reported that it has completed the acquisition of Cook Medical’s lead management portfolio. The purchase consideration consisted of a cash payment of approximately $210 million and the assumption of certain liabilities. Merit funded the acquisition payment through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its long-term credit facility.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of this important acquisition,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to welcome the talented team from Cook Medical’s lead management business. We believe this acquisition will strengthen our fast-growing, high-margin electrophysiology and CRM business, as well as enhance our position in the global cardiac intervention market.”

Cook Medical’s lead management business provides a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio of medical devices and accessories used in lead management procedures for patients who need a pacemaker or an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator lead removed or replaced. In addition to the lead management portfolio acquired from Cook Medical, Merit’s electrophysiology and CRM portfolio includes steerable and other specialty technologies that help electrophysiologists access the heart to diagnose and deliver devices to treat cardiac rhythm disorders.

The anticipated impact of Merit’s acquisition of Cook Medical’s lead management portfolio on Merit’s operating and financial performance for 2024 and thereafter was disclosed in Merit’s October 30, 2024, earnings press release. A copy of that release is available on the Investors page on merit.com.

Wells Fargo acted as financial advisor to Merit, and Bank of America Securities acted as financial advisor to Cook Medical. Parr Brown Gee & Loveless served as legal advisor to Merit. Ice Miller served as legal advisor to Cook Medical.

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves customers worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 700 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,200 people worldwide.

ABOUT COOK MEDICAL

Since 1963, Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today we invent, manufacture and deliver a unique portfolio of medical devices to the healthcare systems of the world. Serving patients is a privilege, and we demand the highest standards of quality, ethics and service. We have remained family owned so that we have the freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees and our communities.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

TRADEMARKS

CONTACTS

PR/Media Inquiries

Investor Inquiries

Legal Disclaimer:

