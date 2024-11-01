WHEN Group Announces Strategic Investment in TerraZone for Cutting Edge Cybersecurity Technology

Ushers in New Era of Micro-Segmentation in Cybersecurity

BOCA RATON, FL and HERZLIYA, ISRAEL, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: WHEN) (“WHEN Group”), a telecom and cybersecurity company, is pleased to announce its strategic investment during August 2024 in TerraZone, Ltd. (“TerraZone”) ( https://terrazone.io/ ) a pioneering company in the global cybersecurity industry. This investment signifies a pivotal step in the collaborative effort to transform the endpoint security identity isolation sector, particularly in providing a robust Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution tailored for the micro-segmentation industry. Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) is a security service that verifies users and grants access to specific applications based on context policies and identity. ZTNA removes implicit trust to restrict network movement and reduce cyberattacks.

TerraZone has developed a novel endpoint security solution that redefines how organizations can achieve true identity isolation within their networks. This state-of-the-art technology is critical for corporations aiming to secure sensitive resources, whether accessed by internal employees, remote workers, or external suppliers.

By integrating WHEN Group’s advanced mobile application with TerraZone's innovative technology, this collaboration is intended to bring a unique and powerful ZTNA solution to the market. The combined offering enables organizations to precisely identify and isolate any entity—whether working remotely or within the corporate network—ensuring that only authorized users can access critical resources while remaining completely isolated from the broader network.

This global strategic collaboration between WHEN Group and TerraZone highlights their commitment to advancing security measures in the micro-segmentation industry. As cyber threats evolve, the demand for adaptive security solutions that can operate seamlessly across various network environments has never been greater.

WHEN Group was founded by Israeli engineers and international professionals with deep backgrounds in cybersecurity and data threat remediation in both government and private sectors. From business and personal privacy to fin-tech security, WHEN Group has been developing solutions that utilize advanced behavior pattern recognition and AI to create a security screening environment that can detect and defend against a broad range of threats and attacks on telecom, banking, and other communication infrastructure.

“We are excited to partner with TerraZone, a company at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation,” said Mr. Giora Rozensweig, CEO of WHEN Group. “Our investment aligns with our corporate vision of providing unparalleled security solutions that meet the ever-growing needs of modern enterprises. We will set a new standard in the micro-segmentation industry, ensuring that organizations can operate securely in an increasingly connected world.”

Ms. Yana Lev, CBO of TerraZone, said, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance security protocols across various industries. WHEN Group's strategic investment and resources, combined with our cutting-edge technology, will enable us to deliver a ZTNA solution that not only meets, but exceeds the security requirements of today’s digital landscape. We are excited to work closely with WHEN Group to drive innovation and set new benchmarks in cybersecurity.”

Additional details relating to the agreement and the collaboration are included in the report on Form 10-Q filed by WHEN on August 19, 2024.

About WHEN Group

World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a WHEN Group) is a holding company comprised of SG 77, Inc./RNA Ltd, which develops and significantly improves existing cybersecurity solutions in the B2C and B2B marketplace and CrossMobile Sp z o.o., a company formed under the laws of Poland, which provides public mobile telephone services in Europe.

WHEN Group develops new systems by applying pattern recognition technology based on IOT / mobile / servers and computer activity, analyzing human and device behavior, relationships and BPM (Business Process Management) in order to automatically identify and prevent potential danger to individuals and companies. The B2C Cybersecurity division targets families concerned with external cyber threats and exposures in addition to monitoring a child's behavioral patterns that may alert parents to potential tragedies caused by cyberbullying, pedophiles, other predators, and depression. The B2B Cybersecurity system software development and implementation company is focused on innovative solutions for the constantly evolving cyber challenges of businesses, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and governmental entities. By deploying a highly experienced development team, RNA Ltd. anticipates both internal and external cyber threats, by identifying behavioral patterns that flag potential cyber compromises.

CrossMobile provides an opportunity in our evolution and provides us with a strong foothold in the European mobile telecom market. CrossMobile is planning to roll-out a comprehensive suite of value-added services for B2B and B2C customers in the telecom industry

Additional information is available at: https://www.whengroup.com/ .

About TerraZone, Ltd.

TerraZone is a global cyber security and privacy solutions provider to governments and enterprises. TerraZone’s software solutions protect industry-leading customers from cyber-attacks with industry-listed cyber patents. TerraZone offers a multilevel security architecture, leading in the "Zero Trust" combined product architecture that defends an enterprise’s cloud. TerraZone provides the most comprehensive one-point-of-control security management system. TerraZone solutions defend thousands of organizations of all sizes.

To learn more about TerraZone and its range of products, go to https://terrazone.io/

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon our current expectations, estimates, and projections, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the current situation in Israel, our ability to raise the capital needed to realize our business plan on commercially reasonable terms and to realize the opportunity afforded by the collaboration with TerraZone, the ‘going concern’ qualification in our financial statements, our success in integrating the WHEN and TerraZone technologies, the success of our business plan, market reception of our products, our ability to retain needed personnel and our ability to compete against companies with much larger resources as well as the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "RISK FACTORS" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed on April 15, 2024, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Legal Disclaimer:

