AGCO issues 10-year suspensions and $40,000 monetary penalties to Richard Moreau and Sylvain Filion for presence of DPO in racehorse

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To protect the wellbeing and safety of horses and safeguard the integrity of horse racing, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued monetary penalties and suspensions to Standardbred trainer, Richard Moreau, and driver, Sylvain Filion. Both are found to have violated the AGCO’s Rules of Standardbred Racing .

The AGCO received a Certificate of Analysis confirming the presence of the non-therapeutic drug darbepoetin alfa (DPO) for the horse FUNTIME BAYAMA, collected on June 10, 2024, as part of its Out of Competition Testing Program . DPO is a non-therapeutic, performance-enhancing prohibited substance that adversely affects racehorses and the integrity of racing.

For these violations, Moreau has been suspended for 10 years, inclusive from July 23, 2024, to July 23, 2034. Filion has been suspended for 10 years, inclusive from October 31, 2024, to October 31, 2034. Both licensees have also been issued a monetary penalty of $40,000.

The Rulings follow the immediate suspension of Moreau on July 24, 2024 . As a result of an inspection into the circumstances surrounding the positive test, Filion is found to also have been acting as a trainer of the horse. Both Filion and Moreau are held responsible for the presence of DPO in FUNTIME BAYAMA.

Any horses owned by Moreau and/or Filion are ineligible to be entered to race during the 10-year suspension period, in accordance with Standardbred Rule 6.13.01. Horses trained by Moreau and/or Filion are also ineligible to race but may be released or sold to another trainer, if approved by AGCO Race Officials, in accordance with Standardbred Rule 26.08 and Directive No. 2-2008.

A licensed horse racing participant issued a ruling under the Rules of Racing has the right to appeal the AGCO’s action to the Horse Racing Appeal Panel (HRAP) which is an independent adjudicative body mandated to hear appeals of decisions.

Quote

“The AGCO is committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of Ontario’s racehorses and maintaining the fairness and integrity of racing. Performance-enhancing substances have no business in the sport and their administration can lead to severe consequences for licence holders.”

Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and CEO – AGCO

Rule Violations

The AGCO has taken this regulatory action pursuant to the following rules:

Rules of Standardbred Racing, 6.01(c)



Official Rulings

Moreau: Standardbred Official Ruling - Ruling 2893588

Filion: Standardbred Official Ruling - Ruling 2893638

About the AGCO

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is an Ontario provincial regulatory agency reporting to the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG) . It is a corporation under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act, 2019 .

The AGCO regulates horse racing under the Horse Racing Licence Act, 2015 (HRLA) .

The AGCO ensures that horse racing in Ontario is conducted with integrity, honesty and in the public interest, and ensures that there is fairness and safety in racing.

Media Contact AGCO Communications media@agco.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.