Urology Care Foundation is Flushing Out Myths for Bladder Health Month

BALTIMORE, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November is Bladder Health Month, and this year the Urology Care Foundation is focusing on flushing out the myths and streaming in the facts about bladder health.

Each year, millions of men and women struggle with symptoms related to bladder conditions or diseases, but these symptoms are often overlooked. Some people feel bladder issues are an embarrassing topic or they simply don’t realize their symptoms could signal a larger health issue. Bladder cancer is the fourth most common cancer in men and the eighth most common in women, so if you are experiencing bladder issues of any kind, talk to your doctor about what is going on.

“Early detection can be lifesaving, as it allows for prompt intervention and more treatment options,” said bladder cancer survivor Karen Roy. “I discovered my bladder cancer early during a procedure for kidney stones, and we caught it before it spread to the muscle or lymph nodes. This experience reinforced for me how critical it is to catch bladder cancer early, as it can significantly improve outcomes and quality of life. Today I am cancer free.”

In addition to bladder cancer, there are many others bladder conditions or diseases. More than 33 million Americans have overactive bladder and an estimated 1- 4 million men and 3-8 million women have symptoms of Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome.

To flush out myths, below are common bladder health misconceptions and facts:

Myth #1: Only women can get a urinary tract infection (UTI).

Both men and children can also get UTIs. For children, about 8% of girls and 1-2% of boys have had a UTI by the time they are 5 years old. Common reasons for a UTI are having sex, high blood sugar, kidney stones, an enlarged prostate or having problems with your body fighting disease or other sickness. Learn more.

Myth #2: Smoking is the only cause of bladder cancer.

There are multiple causes of bladder cancer. Other risk factors include chemicals ingested while working at a place that makes plastics, paints, leather and rubber; cancer drugs; radiation to the pelvis and a family history of bladder cancer. Learn more.

Myth #3: Bladder leakage is a normal part of aging and cannot be treated.

Urine leaks are not a normal part of aging and can be treated. There are multiple surgical options, but before surgery is considered lifestyle changes, such as changing your diet, can be tried first. Other treatments are pelvic floor exercises, prescription drugs, hormone treatment, nerve stimulation and bladder Botox. Learn more.

Myth #4: Bedwetting is always the child’s fault and cannot be treated.

More than 5 million children in the U.S. have issues with bedwetting. If your child is over the age of 7 and often wakes to a wet bed, they may have a problem. You and your doctor will want to learn the cause of bedwetting and figure out a treatment plan. In some cases, prescription drugs can be used to help stop the bedwetting. Learn more.

The first step in keeping your bladder happy and healthy is to arm yourself with knowledge. Every week this month, the Urology Care Foundation will spotlight bladder conditions that impact people in the U.S. and give tips on how to have that important conversation with your doctor.

• Week 1: Interstitial Cystitis, Neurogenic Bladder & Bladder Infection/UTI

• Week 2: Bladder Cancer

• Week 3: Incontinence, OAB, SUI, and Nocturia

• Week 4: Bedwetting, Bladder Exstrophy and Other Bladder Conditions/Diseases

For more on Bladder Health Month, check out our information center.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.

Attachment

Corey Del Bianco Urology Care Foundation 443-689-4033 cdelbianco@auanet.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.