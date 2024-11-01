Global Wine Cork Market to Reach USD 260.2 Million by 2034, Driven by Demand for Natural and Sustainable Cork Solutions | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States consumes 4.3 billion bottles of wine annually, with 2022 estimates showing per-resident wine consumption at 2.86 gallons and a total of 964 million gallons. This rise in wine consumption is largely attributed to a shift in consumer preferences favoring wine over beer and spirits.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wine cork market is set for robust growth over the coming decade, with sales projected to reach USD 260.2 million by 2034, up from an estimated USD 201.3 million in 2024. According to the latest forecast, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% between 2024 and 2034. In 2023, wine cork sales generated revenue of USD 195.5 million, and year-over-year (Y-o-Y) growth is projected at 2.4% for 2024.



Natural cork dominates the wine cork market, accounting for over 67.9% of market share by volume and anticipated to expand at a 2.2% CAGR over the forecast period. Known for its exceptional oxygen permeability, natural cork allows a precise level of oxygen to interact with the wine, enabling the aging process and enhancing flavor complexity, which is essential for high-quality wines.

Cork made from wood is also gaining traction, with an estimated market value of USD 75.5 million by 2024, representing a 1.3x increase in total market value. Its cellular structure provides a robust seal, preventing leakage and preserving wine quality. Moreover, the recyclability and reusability of wood-based cork align with circular economy goals, reducing waste and supporting sustainable packaging.

The red wine segment is projected to experience significant growth, with sales reaching USD 114.5 million by 2034 and an incremental gain of USD 30.9 million. Red wine’s popularity is bolstered by consumer awareness of health benefits associated with moderate consumption, including cardiovascular support from antioxidants like resveratrol, which appeals to health-conscious buyers.

Sustainability in Wine Corks Drives Market Growth as Consumers Prioritize Eco-Friendly Choices

The global wine cork market is seeing a notable shift toward sustainable practices, driven by a growing consumer preference for eco-friendly products and an increasing emphasis on sustainable wine production. As environmental concerns continue to shape buying behavior, wineries and cork producers are turning to sustainable cork solutions, tapping into the market demand for renewable and biodegradable alternatives.

Cork, a renewable resource harvested from the bark of cork oak trees, is not only eco-friendly but also supports biodiversity and reduces carbon emissions, making it an ideal choice for environmentally conscious consumers. As a result, the wine cork market is poised for significant growth, with sustainability becoming a central factor in purchasing decisions across the industry.

Regional Insights into the Wine Cork Market

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) USA 1.50% Germany 1.40% Australia 2.20% Spain 2.70% India 5.90% China 5.00% Thailand 4.10%

"Wine corks play a key role in preserving wine quality and enhancing the experience. As the market trends towards sustainable and eco-friendly options, cork remains a popular choice over synthetic alternatives," says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Key Takeaways From the Wine Cork Market:

The global wine cork industry experienced a CAGR of 1.8% from 2019 to 2023.

In North America, the United States is expected to lead with a CAGR of 1.5% through 2034.

India is projected to see significant growth in the Asia Pacific, with a CAGR of 5.9% by 2034.

The red wine segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% through 2034.

The natural cork industry is set to expand at a CAGR of 2.2% by 2034.



Challenges Faced by the Wine Cork Market:

Sustainability Concerns: The increasing demand for sustainable practices has put pressure on the cork industry. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, cork producers must demonstrate sustainable harvesting and management of cork oak forests, which can be challenging and costly. Competition from Synthetic Corks: The rise of synthetic corks and screw caps poses a significant challenge to the traditional cork market. These alternatives are often perceived as more reliable and less prone to cork taint, leading to a decline in demand for natural cork products. Quality Control Issues: Maintaining consistent quality in cork production is critical, as defects can lead to wine spoilage and customer dissatisfaction. Variability in cork quality due to factors like climate conditions and harvesting techniques can impact the overall perception of cork products. Changing Consumer Preferences: As consumer preferences shift towards convenience and practicality, especially among younger wine drinkers, traditional corks may face declining popularity. The market must adapt to these changing preferences to remain relevant. Price Volatility: Fluctuations in the price of cork due to factors such as labor costs, climate change, and global demand can affect profitability for cork producers. This volatility can make it difficult for businesses to plan for the future and maintain competitive pricing.



Competitive Landscape

Key players in the wine cork market are investing in sophisticated technologies and facilities, as well as forming collaborations. Key wine cork manufacturers have also been purchasing smaller players to expand their footprint and penetrate the wine cork market in numerous locations.

Key Players of the Wine Cork Industry

JELINEK CORK GROUP

WidgetCo

Bangor Cork

Sugherificio Martinese & Figli Srl

M. A. Silva

DIAM BOUCHAGE SAS

Amorim Cork America

J. C. RIBEIRO

Korkindustrie GmbH & Co. KG

Advance Cork International

Vinventions

PORTOCORK AMERICA

Lafitte



Recent Industry Developments in the Wine Cork Market

In September 2023, Diam Bouchage company, expanded their range of bartop closures for the spirits market with their newly eco-designed concept called ‘Setop Element’.

In February 2023, Vinventions launched a new product Nomacorc Ocean made using ocean-bound plastic (OBC), the first wine closure that helps protect oceans.

Key Segments of the Wine Cork Industry

By Cork Type:

In terms of cork type, the industry is divided into natural, and synthetic.

By Material:

In terms of material, the industry is segregated into plastic, wood, rubber, silicone, glass, and metal.

By Wine Type:

The industry is classified by wine type as red wine, white wine, sparkling wine, and others (rose wine, dessert wine, etc.).

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa have been covered in the report.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Weinkorken wird in den kommenden zehn Jahren ein robustes Wachstum verzeichnen, wobei der Umsatz bis 2034 voraussichtlich 260,2 Mio. USD erreichen wird, gegenüber geschätzten 201,3 Mio. USD im Jahr 2024. Nach der neuesten Prognose wird erwartet, dass der Markt zwischen 2024 und 2034 mit einer CAGR von 2,6 % wachsen wird. Im Jahr 2023 erzielte der Verkauf von Weinkorken einen Umsatz von 195,5 Mio. USD, und für 2024 wird ein Wachstum von 2,4 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr prognostiziert.

Naturkork dominiert den Markt für Weinkorken mit einem Marktanteil von über 67,9 % nach Volumen und wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 2,2 % wachsen. Naturkork ist für seine außergewöhnliche Sauerstoffdurchlässigkeit bekannt und ermöglicht eine präzise Interaktion mit dem Wein, wodurch der Alterungsprozess ermöglicht und die Geschmackskomplexität erhöht wird, die für hochwertige Weine unerlässlich ist.

Auch Kork aus Holz gewinnt an Bedeutung, mit einem geschätzten Marktwert von 75,5 Millionen US-Dollar bis 2024, was einer 1,3-fachen Steigerung des Gesamtmarktwerts entspricht. Seine Zellstruktur sorgt für eine robuste Abdichtung, verhindert ein Auslaufen und bewahrt die Weinqualität. Darüber hinaus stehen die Recyclingfähigkeit und Wiederverwendbarkeit von holzbasiertem Kork im Einklang mit den Zielen der Kreislaufwirtschaft, der Abfallreduzierung und der Unterstützung nachhaltiger Verpackungen.

Das Rotweinsegment wird voraussichtlich ein deutliches Wachstum verzeichnen, mit einem Umsatz von 114,5 Mio. USD bis 2034 und einem zusätzlichen Gewinn von 30,9 Mio. USD. Die Popularität von Rotwein wird durch das Bewusstsein der Verbraucher für die gesundheitlichen Vorteile eines moderaten Konsums unterstützt, einschließlich der kardiovaskulären Unterstützung durch Antioxidantien wie Resveratrol, die gesundheitsbewusste Käufer ansprechen.

Nachhaltigkeit bei Weinkorken treibt das Marktwachstum voran, da die Verbraucher umweltfreundliche Entscheidungen bevorzugen

Der globale Markt für Weinkorken erlebt eine bemerkenswerte Verschiebung hin zu nachhaltigen Praktiken, die durch eine wachsende Präferenz der Verbraucher für umweltfreundliche Produkte und eine zunehmende Betonung einer nachhaltigen Weinproduktion angetrieben wird. Da Umweltbelange das Kaufverhalten weiterhin prägen, wenden sich Weingüter und Korkproduzenten nachhaltigen Korklösungen zu und erschließen so die Marktnachfrage nach erneuerbaren und biologisch abbaubaren Alternativen.

Kork, ein nachwachsender Rohstoff, der aus der Rinde von Korkeichen geerntet wird, ist nicht nur umweltfreundlich, sondern unterstützt auch die Artenvielfalt und reduziert die Kohlenstoffemissionen, was ihn zu einer idealen Wahl für umweltbewusste Verbraucher macht. Infolgedessen steht der Markt für Weinkorken vor einem erheblichen Wachstum, wobei Nachhaltigkeit zu einem zentralen Faktor bei Kaufentscheidungen in der gesamten Branche wird.

Regionale Einblicke in den Weinkorkenmarkt

Länder Wert-CAGR (2024 bis 2034) USA 1.50% Deutschland 1.40% Australien 2.20% Spanien 2.70% Indien 5.90% China 5.00% Thailand 4.10%

"Weinkorken spielen eine Schlüsselrolle bei der Erhaltung der Weinqualität und der Verbesserung des Erlebnisses. Da der Markt zu nachhaltigen und umweltfreundlichen Optionen tendiert, bleibt Kork eine beliebte Wahl gegenüber synthetischen Alternativen." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Weinkorkenmarkt:

Die globale Weinkorkindustrie verzeichnete von 2019 bis 2023 eine CAGR von 1,8 %.

In Nordamerika wird erwartet, dass die Vereinigten Staaten mit einer CAGR von 1,5 % bis 2034 führend sein werden.

Für Indien wird ein deutliches Wachstum im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum prognostiziert, mit einer CAGR von 5,9 % bis 2034.

Es wird erwartet, dass das Rotweinsegment bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 2,9 % wachsen wird.

Die Naturkorkindustrie wird bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 2,2 % wachsen.



Herausforderungen für den Markt für Weinkorken:

Bedenken hinsichtlich der Nachhaltigkeit: Die steigende Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen Praktiken hat die Korkindustrie unter Druck gesetzt. Da die Verbraucher immer umweltbewusster werden, müssen Korkproduzenten eine nachhaltige Ernte und Bewirtschaftung von Korkeichenwäldern nachweisen, was eine Herausforderung und kostspielig sein kann. Konkurrenz durch synthetische Korken: Das Aufkommen von synthetischen Korken und Schraubverschlüssen stellt eine große Herausforderung für den traditionellen Korkmarkt dar. Diese Alternativen werden oft als zuverlässiger und weniger anfällig für Korkgeschmack angesehen, was zu einem Rückgang der Nachfrage nach Naturkorkprodukten führt. Probleme bei der Qualitätskontrolle: Die Aufrechterhaltung einer gleichbleibenden Qualität bei der Korkproduktion ist von entscheidender Bedeutung, da Mängel zum Verderb des Weins und zur Unzufriedenheit der Kunden führen können. Die Variabilität der Korkqualität aufgrund von Faktoren wie klimatischen Bedingungen und Erntetechniken kann sich auf die Gesamtwahrnehmung von Korkprodukten auswirken. Veränderte Verbraucherpräferenzen: Da sich die Verbraucherpräferenzen in Richtung Bequemlichkeit und Praktikabilität verschieben, insbesondere bei jüngeren Weintrinkern, könnten traditionelle Korken mit abnehmender Popularität konfrontiert sein. Der Markt muss sich an diese veränderten Präferenzen anpassen, um relevant zu bleiben. Preisvolatilität: Schwankungen des Korkpreises aufgrund von Faktoren wie Arbeitskosten, Klimawandel und globaler Nachfrage können die Rentabilität der Korkproduzenten beeinträchtigen. Diese Volatilität kann es für Unternehmen schwierig machen, für die Zukunft zu planen und wettbewerbsfähige Preise aufrechtzuerhalten.



Wettbewerbslandschaft

Die Hauptakteure auf dem Markt für Weinkorken investieren in ausgefeilte Technologien und Anlagen und gehen Kooperationen ein. Wichtige Hersteller von Weinkorken haben auch kleinere Akteure gekauft, um ihre Präsenz zu erweitern und den Markt für Weinkorken an zahlreichen Standorten zu durchdringen.

Hauptakteure der Weinkorkindustrie

JELINEK CORK GRUPPE

WidgetCo

Bangor Kork

Sugherificio Martinese & Figli Srl

M. A. Silva

DIAM BOUCHAGE SAS

Amorim Cork Amerika

J. C. RIBEIRO

Korkindustrie GmbH & Co. KG

Advance Cork International

Erfindungen

PORTOCORK AMERIKA

Lafitte



Jüngste Branchenentwicklungen auf dem Weinkorkenmarkt

Im September 2023 erweiterte das Unternehmen Diam Bouchage sein Sortiment an Bartop-Verschlüssen für den Spirituosenmarkt mit seinem neuen Öko-Konzept namens "Setop Element".

Im Februar 2023 brachte Vinventions ein neues Produkt auf den Markt: Nomacorc Ocean, das aus ozeangebundenem Plastik (OBC) hergestellt wird, der erste Weinverschluss, der zum Schutz der Ozeane beiträgt.

Schlüsselsegmente der Weinkorkenindustrie

Nach Korktyp:

In Bezug auf die Korkart wird die Branche in natürliche und synthetische unterteilt.

Nach Material:

In Bezug auf das Material ist die Industrie in Kunststoff, Holz, Gummi, Silikon, Glas und Metall unterteilt.

Nach Weintyp:

Die Branche wird nach Weintyp als Rotwein, Weißwein, Schaumwein und andere (Roséwein, Dessertwein usw.) klassifiziert.

Nach Region:

Wichtige Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Westeuropas, Osteuropas sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas wurden in dem Bericht behandelt.

