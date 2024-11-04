Genomate Health Welcomes Digosys (Thabis) as Vietnam Exclusive Distributor

Genomate Health Welcomes Thabis/ Digosys as Vietnam Exclusive Distributor

Genomate Health Inc., a leader in precision oncology, announces a strategic partnership with Thabis to expand advanced cancer care solutions in Vietnam.

Genomate’s computational intelligence-powered solutions, combined with Digosys’s local expertise and network, will enable Vietnam oncologists to deliver data-driven cancer treatments to patients.” — Istvan Petak, MD, Ph.D., CEO, Founder, and CSO of Genomate Health Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genomate Health Inc. , a global leader in computational intelligence-driven precision oncology, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Thabis, one of Vietnam’s healthcare innovators, and its subsidiary Digosys, to bring cutting-edge cancer treatment solutions to the country. This collaboration aims to provide oncologists and patients with access to personalized, data-driven therapies, ushering in a new era of cancer care in Southeast Asia.Thabis, a pioneering healthcare provider in Vietnam, has an extensive track record of advancing medical care through innovation. Its subsidiary, Digosys, is committed to transforming cancer care throughout the region. Through this exclusive partnership, Digosys will leverage its extensive healthcare network and local expertise to distribute Genomate Health's flagship product, Genomate, across Vietnam through its Genous™ service. Genous™, built on the cutting-edge technology of Genomate, is a comprehensive service designed to combine next-generation sequencing, Genomate's proprietary computational engine, and human-powered Molecular Tumor Board interpretation to deliver optimal treatment recommendations for each patient.This collaboration was introduced to the Vietnamese healthcare community at the AI4VN 2024 conference in Hanoi. Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, who visited the Genous™ booth, expressed strong interest in the innovative cancer treatment solution, signaling the Vietnamese government’s support for healthcare advancements and technology-driven solutions in oncology. This high-level engagement reflects the country’s growing emphasis on healthcare innovation and the role of public-private partnerships in improving patient outcomes.In November 2024, Genous™ will further solidify its presence in Vietnam through a series of in-person events led by Genomate Health’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Istvan Petak. Hosted by prestigious medical institutions such as Hanoi Oncology Hospital and K Hospital, these events will showcase Genomate Health’s advanced cancer treatment solutions to Vietnam’s top oncologists and healthcare leaders. The presentations will focus on the latest breakthroughs in precision oncology, including AI-driven molecular profiling, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy optimization, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and fostering collaborations with local experts​.“We are honored to partner with Genomate Health, a global innovator in precision oncology,” said Luong Huu Hanh, Chairman of Thabis. “At Thabis and Digosys, our mission is to bring world-class healthcare solutions to Vietnam, and this collaboration will help us deliver on that promise. Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang’s interest at the AI4VN 2024 conference reaffirmed the importance of this work, and we are excited to introduce these life-changing technologies to oncologists across Vietnam.”Their combined efforts will ensure widespread awareness and adoption of precision oncology in Vietnam. Dr. Istvan Petak, MD, PhD, CEO and Founder of Genomate Health, underscored the partnership’s potential: "Vietnam is rapidly emerging as a hub for healthcare innovation, and our collaboration with Thabis and Digosys marks a significant step in making personalized oncology care more accessible. Genomate’s computational intelligence-powered solutions, combined with Digosys’s local expertise and network, will enable oncologists to deliver patients data-driven, customized cancer treatments.".The partnership comes at a crucial time as cancer rates in Vietnam continue to rise, with over 165,000 new cancer cases reported annually (WHO report). With the help of Genous™, Vietnamese patients and oncologists will gain access to personalized treatment recommendations backed by international research, potentially improving survival rates and reducing treatment costs. Genomate Health and Digosys aim to make their technology available to healthcare providers nationwide and to reach thousands of cancer patients annually.About Genomate HealthGenomate Health Inc. is a medical technology company based in Cambridge, MA, developing computational solutions for personalized medicine. Its flagship product, Genomate, is the first clinically validated universal computational reasoning model to predict response to multiple targeted therapies by analyzing each patient's unique combinations of genetic alterations and biomarkers. Genomatedelivers the first computational reasoning solution to implement the true promise of precision oncology of N-of-1 therapy based on the genomic profile of the patient’s tumor. For more information, visit www.genomate.health About Thabis/DigosysThabis is a prominent healthcare provider in Vietnam known for its dedication to driving healthcare innovation across the region. Its subsidiary, Digosys, specializes in digital health solutions, focusing on improving cancer care by integrating advanced technologies. For more information, please visit www.digosys.com

