Deputy Minister Zuko Godlimpi calls for equitable health system resilience at IPASA AGM

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Zuko Godlimpi, called for a resilient health system that prioritises equitable access and sustainable solutions in times of crisis. He emphasised the need for fair and sustainable measures to equip health systems with the necessary shock absorbers to withstand future challenges. Godlimpi noted that it was clear with every health crisis faced as a country, region, and world that sustainable ways must be found to strengthen health systems. He made these remarks during his address at the Annual General Meeting of the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association South Africa (IPASA) which took place in Johannesburg, today.

Reflecting on the impact of recent global health challenges, Godlimpi emphasised that these crises, while affecting all, are not felt equally.

“The severity of their impact is determined by geopolitical and economic standings, often leaving vulnerable populations to bear the brunt. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Africa under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership championed vaccine justice on the world stage, asserting that access to vaccines and essential medicines should be a universal right,” he remarked.

Godlimpi called for the development of robust domestic manufacturing capabilities, especially in pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, to reduce reliance on external sources during global emergencies. He underscored that the creation of a resilient healthcare system would not only secure the health of the population but would also drive job creation and economic growth.

“By investing in local manufacturing capacity, we secure our sovereignty in healthcare and strengthen our economy. Building a sustainable pharmaceutical industry cannot be achieved by government action alone. We need active participation from industry leaders, multinational corporations, and local innovators alike and I commend IPASA’s contributions to promoting ethical standards and supporting a patient-centred healthcare system,” stated Godlimpi.

In addition, Godlimpi mentioned that as part of South Africa’s broader industrial strategy, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) had implemented master plans to drive growth in key sectors.

“The MedTech Master Plan, launched in May, is one such initiative, aiming to bolster local manufacturing in the medical technology sector. The development of future master plans, including those for pharmaceuticals, biologics, and vaccines, depends on collaboration with multinational corporations and industry stakeholders,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of local manufacturing, Godlimpi noted that currently, pharmaceutical imports account for a significant trade deficit.

“However, with the active participation of multinationals in localisation programmes, we can create a more self-reliant healthcare system and reduce our dependency on imports. I also want to highlight opportunities within offset programmes, where foreign suppliers are encouraged to invest in local industry through technology transfer, local hubs, and third-party manufacturing,” said Godlimpi.

